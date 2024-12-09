Business Expert - Successfactors - Digital People Lifecycle
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. Be yourself & more at H&M.
We are on a journey to create the best people organization in the industry. Digital People Life Cycle team as a part of our Central People Organization with the objective to deliver the most impactful, holistic and customer centric colleague journey. Digital People Life Cycle is home for a diverse group of digital HR professionals, who work together towards our common people strategy and vision.
As part Digital People Life Cycle, you will play a pivotal role in empowering seamless and impactful colleague experiences by aligning digital HR strategies with our core values and technology. You will be part of the HXM team that develop and implement solutions on the Successfactors HRIS connected to the surrounding tech eco system. The team mission is to optimize HR processes through automation and self-service, and ensuring a relevant and intuitive experience for employees throughout the colleague lifecycle.
Job Description
Analyze the business requirements and create updated process and requirements documentation
Part of problem management team
Lead, create supporting documentation and plan testing and other quality assurance activities
Creating and conducting training of SF functionality and processes
Support the global super user and country super user network
Responsible for the communication to stakeholders and users about new features/initiatives.
Work with the product back-log
Contribute with Successfactors EC expertise in various forums for project and maintenance.
You will work to achieve progress and secure the content in the process and the solution. All with the aim to maximize business impact, benefits, and effects to reach our targets
You will be a project leader and drive/coordinate cross functional process changes & solution deliverables
Qualifications
Expert in Successfactors Employee Central (Admin certification is merit) and other modules connected to the people administration perspective (Onboarding 2.0, Document management).
Detailed knowledge on SuccessFactors best practice implementation and UI and UX elements (Home page, people profile and workflow)
Experience of other SuccessFactors concepts and modules for performance and talent management
Good knowledge on integrations, RBP and access management
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Ability to take responsibility and work proactively in a complex, continuously changing environment.
Experience in Jira, ServiceNow, TeamShift & Miro
Independent and self-driven takes responsibility and accountability in reaching our deliverables across the function.
Have a business and customer-oriented mindset with the motivation to constantly improve, achieve targets and drive agenda forward.
Additional Information
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marieviksgatan 19c (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9050903