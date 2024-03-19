Business Expert - Cyber
2024-03-19
Job Description
Are you ready to make a significant impact in the realm of cybersecurity? Our client is seeking a dynamic and motivated Business Expert to join their team. As a Business Expert, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of cyber-related administrative tasks while also serving as a junior subject matter expert in the field of cybersecurity.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Cyber Related Administration: You will be responsible for overseeing various administrative tasks related to cybersecurity, ensuring compliance with protocols and standards.
• Junior Subject Matter Expertise: As a junior subject matter expert, you will continuously expand your knowledge of cybersecurity principles and practices, providing valuable insights and support to the team.
• Coordinator of Internal Meetings: You will coordinate internal meetings related to cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and engaged in key discussions and decision-making processes.
• Ad Hoc Tasks: You will take on ad hoc tasks as assigned by the Chief Technology Risk and Innovation Officer (CTRIO) and the Cyber Unit Management team, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability in addressing evolving needs and priorities.
Company Description
Our client who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
Qualifications
• You have experience in cyber related administration.
• You have experience in general administration (Coordinator of internal meetings etc).
• You are comfortable with Ad hoc tasks (flexibility).
• You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
Personal qualities
This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of cybersecurity efforts within a dynamic and collaborative environment. If you are passionate about cybersecurity and possess strong organizational and analytical skills, we encourage you to apply.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Part time 80%, office hours. Our client wishes to start in April and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client with office in Stockholm city. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously and the recruitment may be closed before last application date. Applications received before 2024-03-22 will be handled in a first selection. Application deadline is 2024-04-18. Ersättning
