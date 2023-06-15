Business Enterprise Architect for Digital Journey
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Arkitektjobb / Västerås Visa alla arkitektjobb i Västerås
2023-06-15
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
GPQS, as part of Hitachi Energy and Grid Integration, is on the path of Digitalisation and has launched an organisational change program called idm4Vision to support the transition into Vision 2025.
As a background GPQS business works across a large set of applications and idM4Vision program is on the journey to simplify and develop a business that leverage data in the operating model providing speed and quality to customer project deliveries.
This process requires a deep understanding of the business processes covered by the applications to identify overlaps, as well as a structured process to monitor the development of the next generation IT landscape and business processes.
We are looking for a Business Enterprise Architect (BEA) who will establish a governance structure of Capabilities, i.e. the combined results of business processes, business information required, tools/applications used for automating work and manage information and resources skills and responsibility on delivering activities. The architect is to build aligned strategic goals and objectives with decisions regarding products and services; partners and suppliers; organization; business capabilities; and key business and IT initiatives.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for the Business Enterprise Architecture methods and deliverables coming out of the program
Responsible of establishing BEA process and methods on the program and hand-over to business BEA team from program.
Advice Program team on business enterprise architecture
Review and align with Solution architect on IT solution architecture.
Assists the Business Track Leads in the definition of Business Processes (BMPNs)
Act as the Technical Authority to Program scoping documentation
Contribute to issues, constraints and risk assessment documents
Contribute to configuration management and deployment plan document
Contribute to technical aspects of Build and Close Phase plan documents
Review documented software issues and enhancement requests
Generate documentation on business enterprise architecture best practices for reuse (from business capability map to more details like environmental maps, business information object relational models, event-driven chains, information flow models etc.)
Responsible for the translation of business requirements into specific process designs in line with the Business' business processes and requirements.
Provides direction for process design, process integration and process change activities either internally or at Business sites.
Acts as a trusted advisor to Business, providing guidance through the complexity of requirements and solutions
Work with Lead- and Solution Architects, Program- and Program Managers, and other internal & external interfaces to ensure that the Business succeeds in their objectives.
Manage Stakeholders
Ensure that required business process and/or organizational changes are in place to support successful Project implementation.
Strong in integrity, self-reflection, resilience and communication towards different stakeholders across a change journey.
Attentive leadership
Your background
A bachelor's degree in Systems or similar
3 years of experience in Enterprise Architecture Management in a multinational environment and preferably in a customer phasing projects.
Demonstrated experience
Certification is a benefit
Mastery in balancing and communicating with stakeholders (ext & internal).
Experience mobilizing and motivating horizontal teams and setting-up governing processes
Experienced leader with integer behavior
Motivated self-starter, with a keen interest in developing and implementing the best practice, creative digital solutions for next generation projects.
Experience in IT Enterprise Architecture is an advantage
Good command of English
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 06.08.2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Program Manager, Caroline Bramklev, caroline.bramklev@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about this position. Likewise, recruiting Manager, Tommy Ekstrand, tommy.ekstrand@hitachienergy.com
can answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachinenergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7884284