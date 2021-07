Business Engagement Manager - Operations - Husqvarna AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Husqvarna AB

Husqvarna AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Jönköping2021-07-07GIS HBD OperationAre you passionate about how IT can enable business to deliver on Operational Excellence? Do you have a genuine interest in Supply Chain and Digitalization? Are you a driven and self-going person who can pay attention to details without losing sight of the bigger picture? Then we may have the job for you - we are looking for a Business Engagement Manager Operations to GIS HBD Operations.GIS HBD Operations is part of Husqvarna Group's IT department. We are responsible for the IT Service and Solutions Delivery towards Husqvarna Division Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing). As Business Engagement Manager, we offer you an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you an excellent platform for personal and professional development in an international environment.Role DescriptionAs Business Engagement (BE) Manager you will be the primary point of contact between GIS and HBD Operations with the purpose to bridge the gap between IT and business. Operations cover S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing. Through a thorough business understanding you do not only work to ensure that the IT service and solution delivery meets the needs of the business but also proactively sees how IT can be used to further strengthen the functions within Operations. As BE Manager you drive business development discussions firmly grounded in your understanding of how new technology and ways of working within Operations should be leveraged to create business value and thereby contributes to GIS being a true competence partner to HBD.Key ResponsibilitiesAs a BE Manager you are responsible for:Relationship ManagementContinuously building good relationships with business stakeholders, other GIS functions and external suppliers to ensure a successful IT deliveryFollow up and communicating on reported incidents to the business when requiredProviding advice to business stakeholders on IT processes and help to escalate IT issues to other GIS functions. Keep track of escalations, ensuring they are resolved with tact and urgency and to the satisfaction of the businessMaintaining good relationship by ensuring that the business' needs are well understood and addressed by GISDemand and Project Portfolio ManagementOverall responsible for HBD Operations' Demand & Project Portfolio, including ensuring correct prioritizations, justifications and strategic alignment of the initiatives in the portfolio, in close collaboration with the Project Manager OperationsTaking active part in Steering Committees for projects within the portfolio and other relevant project portfolio fora'sCoaching project managers working with projects within the portfolioIT Strategy ManagementEnabling IT to be a true strategic partner to the business by being up to date with latest technology and pro-actively advice how IT can further contribute to business development within OperationsPreparing and driving an IT strategy and project roadmap for Operations in line with HBD Shape25 and GIS Engage25 strategies and thereby contribute to the ongoing digitalization journeyEngaging in the Group business system transformation journey and application roadmap to secure and optimize the IT landscape and support the cornerstones of the GIS Engage25 strategyActively engage in GIS Winning Culture and Diversity & Inclusion workIT Financial ManagementSupporting the financial management process, including budget, forecast and cost control for demands, projects and other areas as requiredQualificationsWe believe that you are a person who enjoys working in an often dynamic environment, where successful collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders is key. You work in a structured, driven and self-going way and have a solution-oriented mindset. To be successful in the role as Business Engagement Manager we also see that the following capabilities and experiences are required:CapabilitiesSolid communication, networking and stakeholder management skillsHigh customer focus and understanding of the importance of acting with a sense of urgencyPro-active and highly driven problem solver with the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentialsAbility to balance operational tasks with more tactical and strategic agenda itemsExperiencesA bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related education or experience.Proven knowledge within the Supply Chain Domain (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing)Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience - IT service and solution delivery and/or strategic IT capability planning and development in a larger organizationExperience from organizational change management and digital transformationExperience from working in an international environmentFluent Swedish and English, both verbally and writtenKey InterfacesHBD Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing & Sourcing)GIS HBD OperationsGIS Business Engagement and other GIS functionsGIS external suppliersReporting LineThe Business Engagement Manager Operations reports directly to the Director IT Services and Solutions Operations - Husqvarna DivisionHow to applyCan you envision yourself being apart of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later then 17th August. We apply ongoing selection.If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Anna Lindh-Fogelstrom, Director IT Services and Solutions Operations anna.lindh-fogelstrom@husqvarnagroup.com , and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Caroline Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, caroline.a.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com Union representatives: Soili Johansson, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com Cameron Rad: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com 2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-17Husqvarna ABDrottninggatan 256182 Huskvarna5852071