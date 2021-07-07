Business Engagement Manager - Operations - Husqvarna AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping
Business Engagement Manager - Operations
Husqvarna AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Jönköping
2021-07-07
Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
GIS HBD Operation
Are you passionate about how IT can enable business to deliver on Operational Excellence? Do you have a genuine interest in Supply Chain and Digitalization? Are you a driven and self-going person who can pay attention to details without losing sight of the bigger picture? Then we may have the job for you - we are looking for a Business Engagement Manager Operations to GIS HBD Operations.
GIS HBD Operations is part of Husqvarna Group's IT department. We are responsible for the IT Service and Solutions Delivery towards Husqvarna Division Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing). As Business Engagement Manager, we offer you an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you an excellent platform for personal and professional development in an international environment.
Role Description
As Business Engagement (BE) Manager you will be the primary point of contact between GIS and HBD Operations with the purpose to bridge the gap between IT and business. Operations cover S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing. Through a thorough business understanding you do not only work to ensure that the IT service and solution delivery meets the needs of the business but also proactively sees how IT can be used to further strengthen the functions within Operations. As BE Manager you drive business development discussions firmly grounded in your understanding of how new technology and ways of working within Operations should be leveraged to create business value and thereby contributes to GIS being a true competence partner to HBD.
Key Responsibilities
As a BE Manager you are responsible for:
Relationship Management
Continuously building good relationships with business stakeholders, other GIS functions and external suppliers to ensure a successful IT delivery
Follow up and communicating on reported incidents to the business when required
Providing advice to business stakeholders on IT processes and help to escalate IT issues to other GIS functions. Keep track of escalations, ensuring they are resolved with tact and urgency and to the satisfaction of the business
Maintaining good relationship by ensuring that the business' needs are well understood and addressed by GIS
Demand and Project Portfolio Management
Overall responsible for HBD Operations' Demand & Project Portfolio, including ensuring correct prioritizations, justifications and strategic alignment of the initiatives in the portfolio, in close collaboration with the Project Manager Operations
Taking active part in Steering Committees for projects within the portfolio and other relevant project portfolio fora's
Coaching project managers working with projects within the portfolio
IT Strategy Management
Enabling IT to be a true strategic partner to the business by being up to date with latest technology and pro-actively advice how IT can further contribute to business development within Operations
Preparing and driving an IT strategy and project roadmap for Operations in line with HBD Shape25 and GIS Engage25 strategies and thereby contribute to the ongoing digitalization journey
Engaging in the Group business system transformation journey and application roadmap to secure and optimize the IT landscape and support the cornerstones of the GIS Engage25 strategy
Actively engage in GIS Winning Culture and Diversity & Inclusion work
IT Financial Management
Supporting the financial management process, including budget, forecast and cost control for demands, projects and other areas as required
Qualifications
We believe that you are a person who enjoys working in an often dynamic environment, where successful collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders is key. You work in a structured, driven and self-going way and have a solution-oriented mindset. To be successful in the role as Business Engagement Manager we also see that the following capabilities and experiences are required:
Capabilities
Solid communication, networking and stakeholder management skills
High customer focus and understanding of the importance of acting with a sense of urgency
Pro-active and highly driven problem solver with the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentials
Ability to balance operational tasks with more tactical and strategic agenda items
Experiences
A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related education or experience.
Proven knowledge within the Supply Chain Domain (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing)
Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience - IT service and solution delivery and/or strategic IT capability planning and development in a larger organization
Experience from organizational change management and digital transformation
Experience from working in an international environment
Fluent Swedish and English, both verbally and written
Key Interfaces
HBD Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing & Sourcing)
GIS HBD Operations
GIS Business Engagement and other GIS functions
GIS external suppliers
Reporting Line
The Business Engagement Manager Operations reports directly to the Director IT Services and Solutions Operations - Husqvarna Division
How to apply
Can you envision yourself being apart of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later then 17th August. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Anna Lindh-Fogelstrom, Director IT Services and Solutions Operations anna.lindh-fogelstrom@husqvarnagroup.com, and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Caroline Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, caroline.a.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com.
Union representatives: Soili Johansson, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com,
Cameron Rad: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Husqvarna AB
Drottninggatan 2
56182 Huskvarna
Jobbnummer
5852071
Husqvarna AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Jönköping
2021-07-07
Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping, Aneby, Habo, Mullsjö
Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
GIS HBD Operation
Are you passionate about how IT can enable business to deliver on Operational Excellence? Do you have a genuine interest in Supply Chain and Digitalization? Are you a driven and self-going person who can pay attention to details without losing sight of the bigger picture? Then we may have the job for you - we are looking for a Business Engagement Manager Operations to GIS HBD Operations.
GIS HBD Operations is part of Husqvarna Group's IT department. We are responsible for the IT Service and Solutions Delivery towards Husqvarna Division Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing). As Business Engagement Manager, we offer you an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you an excellent platform for personal and professional development in an international environment.
Role Description
As Business Engagement (BE) Manager you will be the primary point of contact between GIS and HBD Operations with the purpose to bridge the gap between IT and business. Operations cover S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing. Through a thorough business understanding you do not only work to ensure that the IT service and solution delivery meets the needs of the business but also proactively sees how IT can be used to further strengthen the functions within Operations. As BE Manager you drive business development discussions firmly grounded in your understanding of how new technology and ways of working within Operations should be leveraged to create business value and thereby contributes to GIS being a true competence partner to HBD.
Key Responsibilities
As a BE Manager you are responsible for:
Relationship Management
Continuously building good relationships with business stakeholders, other GIS functions and external suppliers to ensure a successful IT delivery
Follow up and communicating on reported incidents to the business when required
Providing advice to business stakeholders on IT processes and help to escalate IT issues to other GIS functions. Keep track of escalations, ensuring they are resolved with tact and urgency and to the satisfaction of the business
Maintaining good relationship by ensuring that the business' needs are well understood and addressed by GIS
Demand and Project Portfolio Management
Overall responsible for HBD Operations' Demand & Project Portfolio, including ensuring correct prioritizations, justifications and strategic alignment of the initiatives in the portfolio, in close collaboration with the Project Manager Operations
Taking active part in Steering Committees for projects within the portfolio and other relevant project portfolio fora's
Coaching project managers working with projects within the portfolio
IT Strategy Management
Enabling IT to be a true strategic partner to the business by being up to date with latest technology and pro-actively advice how IT can further contribute to business development within Operations
Preparing and driving an IT strategy and project roadmap for Operations in line with HBD Shape25 and GIS Engage25 strategies and thereby contribute to the ongoing digitalization journey
Engaging in the Group business system transformation journey and application roadmap to secure and optimize the IT landscape and support the cornerstones of the GIS Engage25 strategy
Actively engage in GIS Winning Culture and Diversity & Inclusion work
IT Financial Management
Supporting the financial management process, including budget, forecast and cost control for demands, projects and other areas as required
Qualifications
We believe that you are a person who enjoys working in an often dynamic environment, where successful collaboration with multiple teams and stakeholders is key. You work in a structured, driven and self-going way and have a solution-oriented mindset. To be successful in the role as Business Engagement Manager we also see that the following capabilities and experiences are required:
Capabilities
Solid communication, networking and stakeholder management skills
High customer focus and understanding of the importance of acting with a sense of urgency
Pro-active and highly driven problem solver with the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentials
Ability to balance operational tasks with more tactical and strategic agenda items
Experiences
A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related education or experience.
Proven knowledge within the Supply Chain Domain (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing)
Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience - IT service and solution delivery and/or strategic IT capability planning and development in a larger organization
Experience from organizational change management and digital transformation
Experience from working in an international environment
Fluent Swedish and English, both verbally and written
Key Interfaces
HBD Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing & Sourcing)
GIS HBD Operations
GIS Business Engagement and other GIS functions
GIS external suppliers
Reporting Line
The Business Engagement Manager Operations reports directly to the Director IT Services and Solutions Operations - Husqvarna Division
How to apply
Can you envision yourself being apart of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later then 17th August. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Anna Lindh-Fogelstrom, Director IT Services and Solutions Operations anna.lindh-fogelstrom@husqvarnagroup.com, and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Caroline Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, caroline.a.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com.
Union representatives: Soili Johansson, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com,
Cameron Rad: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Husqvarna AB
Drottninggatan 2
56182 Huskvarna
Jobbnummer
5852071