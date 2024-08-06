Business/Economics Teacher (Secondary) with a second subject
Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho / Gymnasielärarjobb / Danderyd Visa alla gymnasielärarjobb i Danderyd
2024-08-06
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho i Danderyd
Business/Economics Teacher (Secondary) with a second subject
Safeguarding
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to relevant police checks, the receipt of satisfactory references and the production of relevant original ID documentation and examination certificates. The successful candidate must also be willing to undergo child protection training appropriate to the post.
Job Details
Employer: British International School of Stockholm
Location: Sweden
Contract type: Full Time
Contract term: Permanent
Job starts: August 2024
About the job
The British International School of Stockholm wishes to employ a qualified, enthusiastic and dedicated Business Studies teacher, who is also able to offer some teaching in another subject in Key Stage 3.
The successful candidate will have:
Proven experience of teaching Business /Economics at IGCSE and IBDP/A level (essential)
Proven experience of teaching secondary (Key Stage 3) another subject (highly desirable)
Experience of teaching IBDP Business or Economics course (desirable)
Experience or willingness to teach Enterprise at IGCSE (desirable)
The ability to share outstanding practice and develop/support other colleagues
Demonstrate creative and enthusiastic approaches both in and out of the classroom
Be skilled in using digital tools for teaching (example: G Suite for Education, Touch Screen boards and Chromebooks)
Be a reflective practitioner and embrace opportunities for continuous professional learning
In addition, applicants should:
Be a fully qualified teacher (UK BEd or PGCE with relevant degree, or hold the equivalent recognised teaching qualifications from other countries)
Have a minimum two years' relevant teaching experience
Be a fluent English speaker
Be eligible to live and work in Sweden
We offer you:
A wonderful country and school in which to work
Excellent professional development opportunities
Opportunities to work cross phase in our all through school
Supportive and aspirational parents
Extremely friendly and vibrant staff and students from a rich range of backgrounds
If you are internationally-minded, and have the desire to help shape the exciting future of our school, we would love to hear from you.
About BISS
Established in 1980, the British International School of Stockholm (BISS) is an all-through international school with a vibrant community of students from over 50 countries aged 3-18 years. Our holistic philosophy emphasises both the intellectual and personal development of our students. We provide a strong pastoral system, broad curriculum and exciting enrichment opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population. Meeting internationally recognised standards of excellence, BISS is proud to be an accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).
Situated in the Danderyds Kommun area, BISS has two campuses: Altorp (Östra Valhallavägen 17, Djursholm), which hosts students from nursery to year 4, and Ekeby (Rinkebyvägen 4, Danderyd), which hosts students from year 5 to year 13.
Our members of staff
Like our student body, BISS employees - currently more than 140 - come from many different countries and a rich range of backgrounds. Our vision is to empower people to be their best and we strongly believe in this not only for our students, but for our staff as well. Our core values are curiosity, resilience, and respect - fundamental characteristics that we admire and look for in all our members of staff.
To apply
Please complete the following for submission. CVs are welcome as supporting documents but not in the place of the application form
A completed BISS application form, written in English - this is found on our website
A letter of application
Successful candidates will be invited for an interview.
Closing date
The deadline for applications will be Friday, August 16th at 12.00 (CET). However, BISS reserves the right to interview and appoint outstanding candidates before this date.
Please contact recruitment@bisstockholm.se
for any queries about this role. For further information about the British International School of Stockholm, please visit our website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment@bisstockholm.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business/Economics Teacher". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho
, https://bisstockholm.se/
Östra Valhallavägen 17 (visa karta
)
182 68 DJURSHOLM Arbetsplats
Borgen 2 British International Scho, Jobbnummer
8826702