Business Development Representative to Flowscape (English speaking)
2023-01-03
Do you want to be part of a market leading international SaaS business? Do you want excellent career progression? Do you want to work for an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company?
Flowscape releases the full potential of modern offices by reducing friction. They create products that visualize and schedule meeting rooms, office spaces, and resources with unmatched simplicity and ease of use functions. Flowscape creates software SaaS solutions for e.g. desk and parking management, room booking, workplace analytics, building messaging systems and visitor management.
Flowscape exists to reduce time-waste and tear down barriers for interaction. To help companies and employees to manage the new hybrid way of working and to make employees around the world love working at modern offices.
We are looking for a Business Development Representative who will work together with the marketing department to generate new qualified leads. Your role will be to seek new business opportunities by contacting and developing relationships with potential customers. You will be responsible for generating new business leads through outbound calls, emails and social media referrals. You'll need strong persuasion skills to turn customer prospects into qualified leads. Our ideal candidate is an excellent dealmaker who loves interacting with people.
The most important thing for you to enjoy and to succeed in the role is that you have a fantastic determination, are goal- and result-oriented and passionate about sales.
We would like you to also have the following experiences and qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English are essential.
• Excellent social and communication skills.
• Must be a self-starter. At times you must be equally happy working independently as well as collaborating with others.
• Ability to identify opportunities and to develop and implement effective sales strategies.
• Above all you will be eager to hit targets
