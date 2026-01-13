Business Development Manager To International Role At Asept
Standby Workteam AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-01-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Standby Workteam AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are the global leader in dispensing solutions for liquid portion control. We specialize in creating dispenser solutions for businesses in the foodservice, personal care, and cleaning industries. Whether it is ketchup, hand soap, shampoo, or detergent, ASEPT ensures accurate and reliable liquid dispensing. We are committed to reducing the environmental footprint through sustainable solutions.
In addition to our base in Lund, Sweden, we have three daughter companies: two in the Netherlands: Bereila and Hovicon, and one in the US: ASEPT Inc. We have around 100 employees worldwide and are a part of Lagercrantz Group listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Read more at www.asept.com
Business Development Manager to ASEPT
Would you like to work with a unique product developed in Lund and sold worldwide? Are you passionate about Business Development and eager to drive sales to new and existing customers? Then join ASEPT and be part of the company's exciting growth journey! You will play a key role in keeping current business and developing new business by launching new innovative products and services that help customers to be more successful.
Your customers will typically range from large companies like Kraft Heinz, Unilever and Orkla quick-service-restaurant (QSR), to local smaller food producers. The position involves extensive collaboration, both internally and externally, and requires you to have excellent collaboration and communication skills. The role also requires traveling since you love to meet your customers face to face as well as via Teams and phone.
You will be part of a great team and a great workplace with supportive and committed colleagues in a culture that is innovative, down to earth and growth oriented. For the right person, the position offers a great career path in a highly international, fast-growing, and dynamic environment where you can influence your role as well as the company's continued journey!
You will be part of the Sales & Marketing team in Lund staffed with five additional colleagues. You will report to the Sales and marketing Director of the ASEPT Group.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and motivate yourself and collaborate with the other parts of the ASEPT Group to achieve and exceed targets for customers in Europe and other parts of the world.
Market Awareness: Stay informed about our markets and competitors.
Customer Relationship Building: Foster long-lasting relationships with customers by understanding their needs.
Performance Monitoring: Present sales reports and revenue forecasts.
Strategic Planning: Develop and implement a business plan to expand our market presence.
Requirements
Proven experience in Sales or in a relevant role (e.g. KAM).
Successful track record in meeting or exceeding targets.
Strong business acumen and industry expertise
Bachelor's or master's degree in business administration or a related field or relevant experience.
Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of our customers.
Experience from international B2B and excellent command of at least English and Swedish (other languages, e.g. German, French, or Spanish is an advantage).
Your background
As a person you have a strong and analytic business mind. Your background is probably either in B2B Sales or in some related field like Business Development / Market Management / Product Management (Equipment manager). Experience from the food-service industry and being familiar with large food-producing companies as well as the quick-service-restaurant (QSR) industry will give you a head start but it's not a necessary requirement. You are communicative, driven and target oriented. You have a structured way of working as well as a positive "can do attitude".
Application
In this recruitment ASEPT collaborates with Standby Workteam. We recruit continuously and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible. For more information about the position, please contact Kristian Berglund, Standby Workteam, +46 709 605 372.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Standby Workteam AB
(org.nr 556600-5475), https://www.standbyworkteam.se
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
AB standby Workteam Kontakt
Kristian Berglund 0709 60 53 72 Jobbnummer
9681149