Business Development Manager to GuideVision
2023-11-21
About the company
Guidevision is a dynamic and progressive consultancy commited to enabling clients to reimagine and transform their enterprise service management with ServiceNow.
GuideVision empowers its international clientele through strategic advice, deep expertise and innovatice technological knowledge. Our agile methodology enables structured progress on mission-critical ServiceNow implementations with short delivery terms.
Having our roots in software development, we know great tech when we see it, and that's why we love ServiceNow. The combination of our team with ServiceNow has been shown to help businesses run better, and our mission is to make ServiceNow work for you and your goals.
About the position
The role of the Business Development Manager involves driving new business sales revenue through a strategic approach encompassing consulting, professional services, and the SaaS license model. In this dynamic position, responsibilities include developing account and territory plans, conducting thorough research on potential clients, employing advanced business development strategies, and engaging in on-site sales efforts across specified prospects in the Nordic region. This newly opened position is within the integrated Infosys ServiceNow practice sales team and you will be cooperating closely with the vertical sales leaders
Main responsibilities and challenges
Achieving sales quotas on both quarterly and annual timelines requires a comprehensive strategy. In the assigned territory, the focus is on developing a well-crafted sales strategy that encompasses a targeted prospect list and a regional sales plan. This collaborative effort extends to working closely with the marketing and product team to formulate effective plans that contribute to revenue growth.
Building trust with customers is a pivotal aspect of the role, involving a deep understanding of their current and future IT roadmaps. The strategic positioning of the ServiceNow solution within the marketplace is integral to this trust-building process.
Your responsibilities will also include:
New sales opportunities qualification and development.
Arranging and conducting initial executive discussions and positioning meetings.
Sales process management and opportunity closure.
Ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction and drive additional revenue streams.
Close collaboration within international opportunity teams, both GuideVision and Infosys.
Coordinating various sales, presales, and delivery activities across multiple customer accounts.
Managing large RfP responses preparation in distributed international teams.
Internal promotion of GuideVision and its services to Infosys counterparts.
In order to be successful in this role, we need someone who has:
New business sales focus.
Previous sales experience gained within software or solution sales organization.
Demonstrable track record of achieving sales targets.
Commercially astute.
Ability to understand the "bigger picture" and the business drivers around IT.
ServiceNow Solution Consulting or a Certification on any of the ServiceNow modules is a big advantage.
Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.
Fluency in English and Swedish, permanent address in Sweden, Swedish passport holder.
Think this is the right match for you? We're looking forward to hearing from you!
We use ongoing selection in this process, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we recommend that you apply as soon as possible!
If you have any questions or concerns about Asta Agency's recruitment process, do not hesitate to contact us at kandidat@astaagency.se
.
If this is not the role for you right now, we encourage you to connect with us or search for more job opportunities on our website.
