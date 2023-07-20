Business Development Manager Sweden
Samsung Gscl Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Samsung Gscl Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ansökan!
Om detta låter som rätt utmaning för dig så tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan till oss!
_________________________________________________
About us.
Established in 2012, Samsung SDS Smart Logistics (part of the Korean multinational Samsung Group) is one of the fastest growing logistics service providers in the world and specializes in innovative logistics services by developing and applying optimized solutions and providing SCM consultancy to customers based on their own Cello platform.
The company is active worldwide in 40 countries employing more than 4.500 logistics experts. In our process of continuous organizational development and globalization we are looking for ambitious talent with an entrepreneurial mindset. We are at the start of a new organizational era. Together with our colleagues we contribute to the current and future success of our company.
Samsung SDSE is a rapidly growing organization, always looking for highly motivated and innovative individuals. If you are eager to tackle challenges, and looking for an environment that allows you to explore all the possibilities, Samsung SDSE is the perfect match for you.
Purpose of the job
Acquiring and managing international clients with a focus on supply chain managed by IT driven processes.
Building and promoting strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs.
Achieving growth with existing customers and hit sales targets with new customers.
Being responsible for the effectiveness and success of sales.
Be the intermediate between our region and SDS RHQ and HQ pricing team;
Establish KPI's and reports with regards to timely upload of rate files in our systems (timely, accurate, complete)
Manage/control Cello Square suite contract and vendor modules.
Analyzing the needs and wishes of potential customers based on digital technology and create value proposals that ensure a win-win situation.
Negotiating the value proposal with both the potential customer as well as with internal stakeholders (i.e., digital solution, commercial conditions)
Ensuring a smooth transition after the win to our Innovations team and operations for implementation, retention and further growth.
Drafting and implementing the sales strategy plan(s) in line with the company Strategy and Business plan
Drafting and managing the BD/ Sales budgets
Ensuring effectiveness and success (= on target) of sales incl. target setting and monitoring;
Coordinating, ensuring and managing margin(s) of new business
Profile
We are looking for a candidate with:
4+ years of relevant - sales - experience for medium and larger (international) customers
Background and experience within freight forwarding (preferred ocean specific) and sales. These 2 points of experience are mandatory, please reflect clearly in your CV this experience otherwise it will be discard. Examples in detail are valuable.
Affinity with Supply Chain solutions (Order Management & Freight Management).
Basic knowledge of operational regulatory policies.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Problem solving, communicative, independent, managerial, analytical and you set priorities
Result-oriented, customer-oriented, convincing, influencing, motivating, coaching, and commercial
You are a real 'deal maker' with good sales qualities.
Benefits
Benefits according to connected Collective bargaining agreement.
Come join us!
If this role matches your profile and you are ambitious to work for a dynamic and challenging company, please send your CV and motivation.
___________________________________________________
Vid frågor kring tjänsterna, kontakta Mr Bresnik, Roberto (+46)730 46 97 64
NOTERA:
Till bemannings-, förmedlings- och rekryteringsföretag och till dig som är försäljare:
Vi undanber oss vänligen men bestämt direktkontakt, TACK!
Applications that do not go forward in the recruitment will be erased/deleted accordingly/direct.
Thank you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20
E-post: r.bresnik@samsung.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Development Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Samsung Gscl Sweden AB
(org.nr 559101-5424)
417 29 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Samsung Gscl Sweden AB Kontakt
Head of Group
Roberto Bresnik r.bresnik@samsung.com +46730 46 97 64 Jobbnummer
7975987