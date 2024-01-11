Business Development Manager Service Operations
2024-01-11
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Do you want to join an experienced team that are developing Scania's workshop process and standards?
Would you like to be a part of Scania's exciting transformation towards becoming a driven leader in sustainable transports, where electrification and digitalisation will be the key? Now is the right time to join us!
Your role
As a Business Development Manager within Service Operations your main focus will be supporting the global service organisation to develop the best possible performance and effective processes and standards with the customers always in focus.
To manage that you cooperate cross-functionally with different stakeholders, act as a trainer and partner towards Scania's service network, represent the Workshop & Warehouse team in cross-functional project throughout Scania and maintain an active dialog with our global reference groups
What we offer
We are an experienced team working in several different exciting areas within Service Operations. We have a great mix of backgrounds, experiences and competencies. We appreciate teamwork and support each other with our challenges. The team consists of Project Managers and Business Development Managers and is committed to enhance the development of the Workshop and Warehouse business in our service network
We are offering a flexible work environment with the possibility to work part-time from home. You will also have the possibility to work from Scania's newly opened hub downtown Stockholm.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car and occupational pension.
Your profile
As a person, you are self-motivated, flexible, well-structured, with good communication skills. You are a true team player with excellent understanding for the business. The position require that you are fluent in written and spoken English. Swedish is a plus but not mandatory. Travelling will be required.
You have a relevant education from the university (e.g. engineering) and at least 5 years' work experience from the automotive industry as well as experience of working on Business Unit/Retail level. Experience of Scania services and processes as well as experience from working at a Scania distributor or retail is a merit.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application including CV and a motivational letter as soon as possible but no later than 25 January 2024. Selection and interviews will take place throughout the application period.
For more information, please contact Katrin Kraus-Wikholm, Katrin.Kraus-Wikholm@scania.com
, Head of Workshop & Warehouse (KYOW).
