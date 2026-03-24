Business Development Manager (M&A) to Mycronic!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Mycronic is a global high-tech company that has been driving the electronics industry forward for over 50 years. We continue to grow and support customers across an increasing number of industries, and what we do shapes the technologies that define the society of the future - how we live our lives today and tomorrow. We are now looking for more people who want to join and strengthen our dedicated and driven teams at the forefront of technology. With us, you will work in an open, flexible, and collaborative environment where you collaborate closely with leading experts and take on challenging projects that turn ideas into reality and bring tomorrow's electronics to life. As our Business Development Manager you will have a unique opportunity to drive the M&A and long-term strategy agenda for our Pattern Generator (PG) division, in a high-impact role at the intersection of technology and business.
About the role
Mycronic continues to grow across a wide range of industries, and the Pattern Generator (PG) division, which you will belong to, currently holds a unique position in the market as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for the production of advanced photomasks. Every high-resolution display you see - whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, or Apple Watch, has been manufactured with the help of Mycronic's machines as part of the production process.
A part of our growth journey is to continue building our M&A pipeline and executing more transactions. We need to identify additional targets and invest in the right opportunities, where M&A serves as a strategic tool to drive structural growth, broaden our capabilities, and strengthen our global competitiveness. As our Business Development Manager, you will lead and facilitate the division's M&A activities across the full deal lifecycle, from market analysis and target identification to valuation, transaction and deal coordination, as well as participating in the subsequent integration phase. You will be part of a team of five, consisting of four Product Managers and your immediate manager, Head of Product Strategy and Development, and be a part of the R&D Management Team within the PG division. In addition to your core team, you will work closely with our corporate team, group managers, R&D, sales, customers, as well as external partners and advisory firms to drive and support M&A activities and strategic initiatives.
You are offered:
A high-impact role at the intersection of technology, strategy, and M&A, with end-to-end ownership of deals across the full transaction lifecycle.
The opportunity to shape the long-term strategy of a global market leader, working closely with senior stakeholders and decision-makers.
A collaborative and innovative environment where you partner with leading experts and play a key role in driving the electronics industry forward.
Work tasks
In this role, you will be a key driver of the division's M&A activities, overseeing the full deal process from market analysis and target identification to valuation, transaction execution, and deal coordination, while also contributing to post-transaction integration. You will play a leading role in shaping the division's strategy, supporting planning, analysis, and the development of the long-term strategic plan. You will also contribute to the creation of the associated financial business plan in close collaboration with key stakeholders.
This position sits at the intersection of technology and finance. Your ability to grasp complex technologies, understand how they generate customer value, and translate that into strategic and financial opportunities will be essential in uncovering and driving new growth initiatives for the PG Division.The role involves international travel, primarily to Asia and the USA, to engage with customers, potential partners, investors, and other key stakeholders.
Key responsibilities:
Conduct market and industry analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and potential M&A targets
Build and maintain industry networks to support deal sourcing
Develop and maintain a long list of M&A opportunities
Drive active M&A cases, including valuation modeling and transaction coordination
Lead and coordinate the division's long-term strategy process
Develop, align, and document the strategic plan and the supporting financial business plan together with key stakeholders
Prepare business case valuations to support strategic decisions
Facilitate workshops and meetings to define priorities and focus areas
We are looking for
We are looking for a professional and personable individual who can inspire trust and build strong relationships across different stakeholders. Strong listening and communication skills are essential, along with the ability to know when to take initiative and when to take a measured, thoughtful approach. Collaboration comes naturally, especially in M&A processes where relationships and mutual respect are key. Furthermore, you have attention to detail, a results-driven mindset, and the ability to deliver under tight deadlines. Your strategic outlook and strong analytical skills enable you to translate complex information into clear, structured, and decision-oriented presentations. Be clear in your application why you are interested in this position and Mycronic as a company.
To succeed in this role, you likely have...
A Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management, Business and Economics, Electrical Engineering, Physics, or a related field
3-5 years of experience in business development, strategy, investment banking, or management consulting
Strong analytical and financial skill set, including advanced financial modeling, valuation, and a solid understanding of financial statements and key performance metrics
Experience in market analysis and translating insights into actionable business cases, preferably in B2B environments with high CAPEX and long investment horizons
Proven ability to evaluate investment opportunities, including both organic growth initiatives and M&A transactions
Ability to understand and assess complex technologies and t... Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3YN6D9". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9817480