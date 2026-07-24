Business Development Manager Aquaculture to Veolia
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join Veolia and be part of the ecological transformation!
Are you working within aquaculture, water technology, or a closely related industry and looking for your next commercial challenge? At Veolia, we bring together deep industry expertise with global scale, advanced technology, and a clear mission: to drive the ecological transformation.
To further strengthen Veolia's team working with Hydrotech's market-leading solutions for water treatment, we are now looking for an experienced Business Development Manager – Aquaculture.
This is a hybrid role and possibitlity to be based in Sweden, Norway or Denmark.
Veolias office for Hydrotech products is based in Skåne in the south of Sweden.
About the role
Veolia designs and manufactures world-class water treatment filters used in municipal, industrial, and aquaculture applications. Our Hydrotech filter is helping customers improve water quality, efficiency, and sustainability.
As Business Development Manager – Aquaculture, you will play a key role in developing and expanding Veolia's business within the global aquaculture market.
While the primary market focus is Scandinavia, the role also has an international dimension.
What you will do
You will be responsible for driving sales and business development within aquaculture, with a strong focus on growth, relationships, and commercial execution.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing and executing strategic business development plans to grow Veolia's business within the aquaculture market
Building, maintaining, and expanding long-term relationships with aquaculture customers and partners, primarily through physical meetings in Scandinavia
Managing and contributing to prequalification, tendering, and offer processes in close collaboration with distributors and internal technical teams
Monitoring market trends, competitor activity, and customer needs to identify future growth opportunities
Supporting marketing and market-facing activities such as fairs, exhibitions, presentations, and case studies
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a business-driven professional who enjoys building relationships and working close to customers. You combine commercial drive with technical understanding and are comfortable operating in an international and matrix-driven organization.
We believe you have:
An engineering education or equivalent technical knowledge gained through experience
At least 5 years of B2B commercial sales experience with a proven track record
Strong knowledge of, and preferably an established network within, the aquaculture market
Strong communication and collaboration skills
A valid driver's license (Swedish Class B or equivalent)
Scandinavian mother tongue or equivalent
Fluent English, both spoken and written
You are physically based in Scandinavia and enjoy travelling as the role includes up to approximately 100 travel days per year.
More about Veolia
Veolia is a global leader in environmental services, operating on all five continents with nearly 218,000 employees. The company specializes in water, energy, and waste management, developing and implementing innovative solutions for decarbonization, pollution control, and resource recovery – supporting industries and communities in their ecological transformation.
Within Water Tech, our team works with some of the world's most complex challenges related to water scarcity, water quality, productivity, and energy. Together, we share a strong commitment to building a more sustainable future.
What we offer
At Veolia, you will be part of an international organization with strong values, advanced technology, and a clear purpose. We offer a key role with real impact, close collaboration with skilled colleagues, and excellent opportunities for both professional and personal development.
Don't worry if you don't match every single requirement – we value knowledge, potential, and passion.
Application
Submit your application via the link in the advertisement. Selection is ongoing, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
All applications are handled confidentially and in accordance with GDPR. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Consultant Lisa Alsterberg.
Location: Hybrid role
Reports to: Sales Director
Position: Full-time, permanent
Employer: Veolia Water Technologies AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248)
Drottninggatan 1D (visa karta
)
212 11 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Veolia Kontakt
Lisa Alsterberg lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se 0733941505 Jobbnummer
10010565