Business Development Manager
2024-03-19
Opportunity
We're striving to be at our very best and we want our employees to do exactly the same. We're transforming the way we work so we can unfold our potential as a business. We're excited about the future and the amazing things we'll achieve along the way. But transforming our business also means you can unleash your own potential. We have a strong history of taking chances on people, supporting them and offering stretch and challenge. We want everyone to look forward to their future with Maersk.
Join us as our new Business Development Manager in area Stockholm
We offer:
At Maersk, we put you in the driver seat of your own career, and you will be trusted and empowered to take on new challenges:
The high-profile, industry-leading nature of our work and excellent development opportunities helps you build skills that will help your career for the long-term, wherever you choose to work
Our large customer base gives a unique chance to make a significant difference on world trade & economy
A job at the very heart of Maersk's commercial organization in which you will be part of a great diverse team
Industry-leading talent development initiatives and competitive benefits: our parental leave policy is recognized as one of the best in the industry
Flexible Workplace Policy and working hours
Access to internal training opportunities
Your tasks:
In the role of Business Development Manager, you will:
Be active and find new customers and develop your area to secure business in line with the business objectives.
Probe and identify customer needs and provide solutions.
Build a good understanding of target customers and the assigned account base
Communicate significant trends, rate changes and policies to assigned accounts
Research and understand the territory to identify and establish business contacts with potential customers
Analyse competitive and industry trends
Ensure customer relationship management tools are updated on time and are of excellent quality
Work closely with the local product organization to grow volumes and revenue
Your Profile:
To be successful in this role, we believe you bring the following experiences and competencies:
Experience in shipping, logistics and broad knowledge of the market is good to have but not needed. .
Understanding of customer requirements and their concerns
Service and customer orientation
Strong communication skills
Independent action as well as an entrepreneurial mindset and commitment
Preferably knowledge of Salesforce or other CRM tools
If you are looking for a positive change in career and you are ready for this challenging new chapter, we look forward to receiving your application!
At Maersk we value the diversity of our talent and will always strive to recruit the best person for the job. We value diversity in all its forms, including - but not limited to - gender, age, nationality, race, sexual orientation, disability or religious beliefs. We are proud of our diversity and see it as a genuine source of strength for building high performing teams.
Last day to apply: 2 april
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maersk Sverige AB
(org.nr 556241-3434)
Upplagsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8551060