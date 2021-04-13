Business Development Manager - Wltajm AB - Kontorsjobb i Malmö

Wltajm AB / Kontorsjobb / Malmö2021-04-13Responsibilities:Identifying business opportunitiesTaking lead in pursuing projects from start to finishBecome a subject matter expert on "WLTAJM AB" business solutions, processes and operations, and remain up-to-date on industry newsBuilding and maintaining successful relationships with prospects and clients- Evaluating current business performance and maximizing business reach and potential.YOUR TALENT:10-15 years' experience from B2B Sales and/or business development preferably internationallyProven track record of increasing revenue, closing new accounts and successfully growing accountsA creative mind with a can-do attitude- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English preferably Arabic and SwedishTeam player with an upbeat attitude and flexibility- Self-motivated with ability to work independentlyExperience within project management2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13WLTAJM ABVästkustvägen 19 Vån 321124 Malmö5689463