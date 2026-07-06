Business Development Manager - Upgrades and Modifications
Saab Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Linköping Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Linköping
2026-07-06
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Linköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
, Västervik
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
Saab is seeking a strategic and results-driven Business Development Manager to drive the growth and success of our aftermarket offering within the AEW (Airborne Early Warning) domain. In this role, you will play a key part in shaping and expanding our portfolio, with a strong focus on upgrades, modifications, and related aftermarket solutions. You will work closely with both internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure that our offerings meet customer needs and contribute to our long-term commercial success.
Your responsibilities will include:
Develop Business Concepts: Create and develop innovative business concepts for different product areas, with a focus on upgrades, modifications, and other aftermarket offerings within AEW.
Approval Process: Prepare and support the approval process for business concepts, as well as lead campaign preparation activities.
Strategic Orientation: Analyze market and customer input and translate these into clear strategic recommendations to drive business growth.
Communication and Coordination: Collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders, requiring strong communication and coordination skills.
Cultural Awareness: Operate successfully in international and multi-national environments, with an understanding of cultural differences.
Upgrade and Modification Focus: Drive the development and promotion of upgrade and modification solutions that enhance the performance and capabilities of existing AEW systems.
Aftermarket Innovation: Identify and develop new aftermarket opportunities that create value for our customers while supporting revenue growth.
Your profile
We are looking for a motivated and commercially minded professional who enjoys working in a dynamic and international environment. You have a structured approach to your work and are comfortable taking initiative, while also collaborating closely with others to achieve common goals. With a strong analytical mindset, you are able to turn complex information into clear actions and business opportunities.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
Experience: At least 3 years of experience in business development, project management, or industrial development, preferably within the aerospace or defense sector.
Knowledge: A solid understanding of aftermarket products in the military domain, ideally with experience related to aircraft upgrades and modifications.
Skills: Proven ability to build strong relationships, communicate clearly and professionally, and work effectively in international settings.
Mindset: An analytical and proactive approach, combined with a sense of responsibility, initiative, and strategic thinking.
What We Offer:
Innovative Environment: An exciting role in a forward-thinking and growing organization.
Impact: The opportunity to influence and shape the future of aftermarket products in the AEW domain.
Collaboration: A workplace focused on collaboration, development, and sustainability.
Growth: Good working conditions and opportunities for professional growth and development.
If you are passionate about driving business growth, have a strategic mindset, and are eager to make a significant impact in the aerospace industry, we want to hear from you. Join Saab and be part of a team that is committed to innovation, excellence, and sustainability.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Apply Now and take the next step in your career with Saab!
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9994341