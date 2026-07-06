Business Development Manager - International Collaboration
Saab Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Linköping Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Linköping
2026-07-06
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is seeking a strategic and results-driven Business Development Manager to drive the growth of our aftermarket business within the AEW (Airborne Early Warning) domain, with a particular focus on International Collaboration (IC). In this role, you will contribute to identifying and developing business opportunities while ensuring our offerings support both customer needs and overall commercial objectives.
You will act as a key interface towards the Industrial Cooperation (IC) function, which is responsible for managing IC commitments in campaigns. This requires close collaboration across internal functions as well as with external partners in an international environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
Develop Business Concepts: Create and develop innovative business concepts across product areas, with a focus on IC opportunities as well as broader aftermarket offerings within AEW.
Customer and Partner Relations: Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and partners, with a clear understanding of their needs and expectations.
Approval Process: Prepare and support the approval of business concepts and contribute to campaign preparation activities.
Strategic Orientation: Analyze market input and translate insights into clear strategic directions to support business growth.
Communication and Coordination: Collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders, requiring strong communication and coordination skills.
Cultural Awareness: Operate successfully in international and multi-national environments, with an understanding of cultural differences.
Aftermarket Innovation: Identify and develop new aftermarket opportunities that create customer value and drive revenue growth.
B2B: Participate in Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings as part of ongoing collaboration and business development activities.
Your Profile
We are looking for a driven and structured professional who enjoys working at the intersection of business development and international collaboration. You are comfortable building relationships across organizations and cultures, and you bring a proactive and solution-oriented approach to your work. With a strong analytical mindset, you are able to turn insights into concrete actions and business opportunities.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
Experience: At least 3 years of experience in collaboration, project management, or industrial development.
Knowledge: A solid understanding of aftermarket business, preferably within the defense sector.
Skills: Proven ability to build relationships, communicate clearly and professionally, and work effectively in international environments.
Mindset: An analytical and proactive approach, combined with a strong sense of responsibility, initiative, and strategic thinking.
What We Offer:
Innovative Environment: An exciting role in a forward-thinking and growing organization.
Impact: The opportunity to influence and shape the future of aftermarket products in the AEW domain.
Collaboration: A workplace focused on collaboration, development, and sustainability.
Growth: Good working conditions and opportunities for professional growth and development.
If you are passionate about driving business growth, have a strategic mindset, and are eager to make a significant impact in the aerospace industry, we want to hear from you. Join Saab and be part of a team that is committed to innovation, excellence, and sustainability.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Apply Now and take the next step in your career with Saab!
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9994340