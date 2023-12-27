Business Development Manager - Cisco Security
Td Synnex Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2023-12-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Td Synnex Sweden AB i Solna
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
External business development expert with an allocated set of partners, responsible for the development of a defined specialist line of business. Key account management within specialist segments. Driving Securty sales within this business unit.
Accountabilities
Passionate about driving business success in the tech industry? We're on the lookout for a mid-level dynamic Cisco Security Business Development Manager to join our team! As the key architect for our Cisco partners, you'll be at the forefront of winning new business and maximizing account potential. Also driving forward and taking the busniness to new heights. Armed with a deep understanding of our product/service line (IT industry) , you'll elevate customer loyalty and profitability. Your role extends beyond the traditional, involving translation of vendor objectives into actionable business plans, large deal and pipeline engagement within a tech domain, and adept negotiation on deals and rebates.
In this exciting journey, you'll bring your strategic insights to vendor market propositions, working closely with internal teams to develop and execute marketing plans. Accurate forecasting and pipeline development are crucial facets of your impact, ensuring we stay ahead in this dynamic landscape. Your knack for developing key channel relationships and engaging seamlessly with vendor operational, sales, and marketing teams will be pivotal to our collective success. If you're ready to continue growing in a thriving tech environment, let's connect!
Knowledge Skills and Experience
Are you a dynamic professional with 5 years of proven sales expertise in the IT industry, specializing in channel and/or vendor relations at a business development level? We're seeking a results-driven individual ideally with a strong background in sales to join our team. As a key player, you'll consistently apply qualification processes to assess business opportunities, demonstrating high energy and a positive "can-do" attitude that goes above and beyond expectations.
Your emotional intelligence will be a driving force in connecting strongly and influencing decision-making at a senior executive level with both customers and vendors. As a self-motivator, you'll define and achieve clear individual, team, and company priorities, executing autonomously. Confidence in decision-making and proven negotiation skills are essential, as is the ability to establish and maintain positive relationships with internal and external business partners.
Your skills extend to stimulating others to successfully drive change, absorbing new ideas, and being a skilled multi-level relationship builder capable of operating in a matrix environment. With a strong orientation towards services and solution selling, you'll bring expertise in strategic planning and business case development. A strong proven backgroud in sales and experience within a matrix structure, ideally multinational, is a plus.
Key Attributes
Proven ability to self-manage in an external environment.
Proficiency in Cisco or Splunk in the Security space is a must!
Business planning experience with a strong operational cadence.
Strong sales mindset (proven by experience in the business)
Strong cadence and understanding of the IT security sales landscape
High communication skills, both oral and written in in English (B2/C1) and fluent in one of these Nordic languagues: Norweigen, Swedish or Danish.
What's In It For You?
Elective Benefits: Our programs are tailored to your country to best accommodate your lifestyle.
Grow Your Career: Accelerate your path to success (and keep up with the future) with formal programs on leadership and professional development, and many more on-demand courses.
Elevate Your Personal Well-Being: Boost your financial, physical, and mental well-being through seminars, events, and our global Life Empowerment Assistance Program.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: It's not just a phrase to us; valuing every voice is how we succeed. Join us in celebrating our global diversity through inclusive education, meaningful peer-to-peer conversations, and equitable growth and development opportunities.
Make the Most of our Global Organization: Network with other new co-workers within your first 30 days through our onboarding program.
Connect with Your Community: Participate in internal, peer-led inclusive communities and activities, including business resource groups, local volunteering events, and more environmental and social initiatives.
Don't meet every single requirement? Apply anyway.
At TD SYNNEX, we're proud to be recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the promotion and practice of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you're excited about working for our company and believe you're a good fit for this role, we encourage you to apply. You may be exactly the person we're looking for!
Join the Power of Us at TD SYNNEX
We're 22,000 of IT's best and brightest, who share an unwavering commitment to bringing products, services and solutions to the world.
Take the next step towards a rewarding career and apply today. We're excited to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Td Synnex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556231-4533)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 32 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
8356093