Business Development Director
2024-03-25
Who are we?
Put simply, our mission is to be the solutions and the team behind the best experiences for the world's leading brands. Wherever and whenever needed.
With 170,000 people working across the globe, FoundeverTM securely connects brands with their customers 9 million time's daily in +60 languages. Our global footprint makes us one of the few true global players in the BPO industry.
The Opportunity:
This is an exciting opportunity for a talented Business Development Director to flourish within a high-profile position at Foundever. You will be part of a high performance, cross-functional team and will be responsible for new client acquisition in the BPO sector.
About You:
You are a highly successful sales & business development professional with a demonstrable track record of new business wins within the BPO (or similar) sector.
You should possess a current, in-depth knowledge of the BPO industry and demonstrate a high level of connectivity among decision makers and influencers at all levels.
We expect you to have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English; both spoken and written.
Key Responsibilities:
Accountable for achieving sales target via an optimum volume, value and mix of awards.
Travel for face-to-face client meetings, conferences and seminars will be an essential part of the role.
Accountable for the business development process from lead generation to contract close. Close working relationships with marketing, inside sales, technical sales, and project management will be critical for success.
Development of a cohesive, comprehensive territory strategy and ownership of the delivery against it.
Accountable for Salesforce.com data entry, opportunity progression, and data hygiene.
Understand the competitive landscape within your sector and develop tactics to exploit this to your advantage.
The Package:
For the right individual you will be eligible for a competitive salary with a highly competitive commission structure.
You will also have the benefit of working for a very secure and stable organisation that provides excellent working conditions as well as an aggressive growth strategy for the Nordic market which will open up further career opportunities for the right individual.
This is a full time employment with a 6 month probation period. We have a hybrid working model but we only consider candidates that are located in (or are willing to relocate to) Stockholm, Sweden, where we have our Nordic HQ.
Foundever Sweden AB
