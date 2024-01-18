Business Development Associate
2024-01-18
Location: Södertälje, Sweden
Anocca is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company developing libraries of T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies to redefine the treatment of solid tumours. Our proprietary technologies radically expand the utility of TCR-T allowing us to systematically develop treatments for the broadest patient populations equipping the immune system against the most difficult to treat solid cancers. The lead TCR-T candidates from our 40+ preclinical asset library target KRAS driver mutations and will enter clinical development in 2024. Anocca operates an advanced research and development infrastructure underpinned by custom software and in-house clinical manufacturing and process development facilities. Our unique discovery platform uses programmable human cells to recreate and manipulate T-cell immunity. Founded in 2014, Anocca operates from state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities in Södertälje, Sweden. Furthermore, it has a hub in Stockholm hosting parts of the software development team and a satellite in London. Following the company's rapid expansion in recent years, Anocca is currenly looking to strengthen its Business Development team
Job Summary
The Business Development Associate will be an integral part of Anocca's Business Development team. You will work closely with Anocca's leadership team and play a critical role in the future growth of Anocca. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring organisational excellence in all of Anocca's Business Development activities, orchestrating ambitious collaborations and contributing to the long-term success of these partnerships. This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking to move into a fast-moving, dynamic Business Development role, working at the interface of biopharma R&D, strategy, business, and finance.
Core Scope & Responsibilities
Business Development and Communications
• Assist with and coordinate core Business Development processes and campaigns.
• Support internal and external meeting logistics and coordination.
• Provide business planning and project management support to the Business Development team.
• Working closely with internal stakeholders and external counsel, review and co-ordinate deal-flow contracting.
• Build and maintain relationships across professional and social networks and key connections in the life science industry.
• Develop relationships with existing and prospective partners.
• Manage external communication processes and digital marketing.
Project & Alliance Management
• Maintain relevant databases.
• Develop competitive landscape documents, target partner maps, and build market and competitor analysis to support conversations with potential partners, investors and internal stakeholders, including the Board of Directors.
• Coordinate data room preparation to support effective due diligence processes.
• Support the coordination of interactions with third-party organisations, including management of legal agreement and deal-flow processes and alliance management with partners.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of business development initiatives.
Qualifications, Experience & Skills
• Scientific or medical degree, preferably at MSc, MD, or PhD level.
• Ideally, at least one year of related experience in the life science industry with preferred experience in the pharmaceutical or biotech industry.
• Experience of managing projects in a dynamic, fast-moving and cross-functional environment.
• Detail oriented, possess quantitative and analytical skills.
• Effective project and time management skills.
• Ability to prioritize among competing goals to execute on tight deadlines.
• Understanding of biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry, drug discovery and development.
• You have good business and ethical judgement, and can handle sensitive or confidential business information with tact and discretion.
• Must be capable of working independently, but also an effective team player and enthusiastic collaborator in a cross-functional environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English is essential, as are excellent communication and presentation skills.
