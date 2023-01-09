Business Development Associate
About Netigate
Netigate is on a mission to release the full potential in people and organizations through feedback. By offering a complete solution for both customer and employee feedback, Netigate is an obvious choice to help transform the organization and deliver a strong customer and employee experience. We have offices in Stockholm, Frankfurt, Oslo, Warsaw, and now Berlin! Today, Netigate's customer base includes thousands of customers of all sizes and industries all over the world.
About the role
We are looking for an analytical business development associate to help drive our sales and grow the business. You will identify new potential clients, and prepare work sequences and prospect lists for our Sales Development Representative (SDR). Other duties will include industry research, developing booking pitches, and managing a variety of projects concerning our pre-sales initiatives to identify new business opportunities.
The successful applicant will be resourceful, organized, and motivated to increase sales by preparing target prospects for our new acquisition team within carefully selected industries. A background in sales or marketing is desirable.
Responsibilities
• Willing to familiarize yourself with the company's vision and mission, seeking to accomplish set goals and objectives
• Conducting industry research and identifying potential clients
• Collating and maintaining client information in the CRM database
• Working closely with staff across departments to implement growth initiatives
• Assist with drafting business plans, sales pitches, presentations, reference material, and other documents as required
• Ability to effectively prospect new leads and maintain a good flow of focus accounts for our SDRs
• Identify new business opportunities
• Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills with the ability to engage effectively with various levels of management, staff, and clients
Requirements
• 1 - 2 years relevant work experience in business development or similar field preferred
• Excellent written and verbal skills in both English and Swedish
• Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously and work under pressure
• Strong organization and project management skills
• Friendly and personable demeanor. Proficient in sales tool, LinkedIn, and relevant software
• Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, or related field (merit)
Life at Netigate
Everyday life at Netigate is a perfect hybrid of high-energy, high-performance, and relaxed culture. We are passionate about our product and each other. We believe in the power of 'We' and we always have the best intentions in mind for each other and our customers.
