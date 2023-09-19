Business Developer within Savings
2023-09-19
Do you want to help people to save for a better future and are you passionate about shaping the future of the Savings & Investments business in Swedbank?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Supporting management in securing input and consolidating material of strategic height
• Showcase your strong communication and management consulting skills through well-packaged presentations and decision material
• Work alongside senior stakeholders within the Bank to coordinate strategic planning, processes and projects
• Facilitate business steering, administration, reporting and follow-up of our product areas, key processes and transformation to new ways of working
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business and/or Engineering or related field
• 0-2 years of working experience
• Project management skills and experience of business steering processes is desired, for example from previous role as management consultant
• Structured team player with a 'can-do' attitude, strong drive and eager to learn and develop
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
• People skills with the ability to build strong relationships with different stakeholders
• Excellent ability to grasp new concepts and effectively produce results
• Demonstrated skills in PowerPoint and Excel
• Permanent residency in Sweden is required
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an ambitious team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
We are currently in the midst of one of the largest transformations to ever take place within Swedbank and the Savings area and we are looking for Business Developers to join the journey and help us facilitate business steering, business development and reporting." Hamid Karimi, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.10.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Hamid Karimi, +46 724541771
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, +46 402 42508
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, +46 8 585 937 48
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
