Business developer with a focus on HPC and AI
2023-12-21
About us
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden is seeking a dynamic and results-driven business developer to join a close-knit team in the Computer Science department.
As Sweden's established research institute and innovation partner, RISE serves as the bridge between academia and industry. With world-leading researchers and cutting-edge test-beds, we champion both existing and emerging technologies across all major industrial sectors in Sweden.
About the role
You will be an integral part of a team specializing in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and earth observation within the Data Platforms and Systems unit. In the HPC domain, your focus will be on collaborating with the Swedish competence center in HPC, ENCCS (enccs.se).
ENCCS, hosted jointly by RISE and Linköping University, is the Swedish node of the EuroCC network of European NCCs. It offers a range of services tailored to the national needs of industry, academia, and public administration in Sweden, aiming to support and enhance national strengths in HPC, high-performance data analytics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.
Who are you?
If you are a strategic and hands-on business developer, or if you have a technical background coupled with a passion for uniting technology and people, this role is for you! By actively participating in forums relevant to our potential partners and customers, you will build a pipeline of potential customers. Excellent communication and presentation skills in both Swedish and English are essential for raising awareness and building networks. An understanding of key concepts in AI and computational modeling, as applied to real-world R&D, will facilitate your interactions with Swedish industries looking to adopt HPC. Experience in conducting market research to identify trends and opportunities, along with a strategic thinking mindset for developing and implementing business strategies aligned with the overall goals of ENCCS and RISE, will be advantageous.
You will:
- Collaborate with experts in HPC and related technology areas to understand and articulate the value proposition of our services
- Conduct market research to identify potential industry clients interested in adopting HPC for R&D
- Develop and implement a strategic business development plan to target and engage SMEs
- Build and nurture strong relationships with key decision-makers within client organisations
- Present and demonstrate HPC services, showcasing their potential impact on R&D efficiency
- Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies in HPC, AI and related domains.
Are we right for each other?
RISE provides an inclusive workplace with a dynamic environment that offers opportunities for both professional and personal development. You will work in a team of dedicated colleagues to address exciting societal challenges. If you are an experienced business developer with a technical background or a technical expert with a passion for business development, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
Welcome with your application!
Please submit your application via the form above. For any questions, please contact Thor Wikfeldt, project manager ENCCS (thor.wikfeldt@ri.se
or +46 10 228 46 79) or Tobias Edman, unit manager, (tobias.edman@ri.se
or +46 10 228 48 87). Last day for application is January 14th, 2024.
