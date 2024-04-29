Business Developer to H&M Sales, Retail Experience & Design
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners. As Business Developer at H&M Sales, Retail Experience and Design, you will be part of developing and enabling holistic store experiences with the customer and product in focus.
Job Description
As Business Developer in Store Formats, you will be responsible for a defined part of H&M store portfolio; Enabling long term growth through developing and managing a business and consumer centric store format portfolio. Current focus will be on development of our format portfolio and each format enabling strategic brand and customer experience and strategic actions in our store portfolio.
Below will be your key responsibilities:
Combine functional expertise with a strategic and holistic business perspective to be able to identify and drive new business opportunities.
Analyze, understand, and evaluate current business performance and needs. Generate insights to enable portfolio strategy formulation, highlighting challenges and opportunities and identifying ways to maximize business potential and create action plans.
Own a Store Concept / Format that is attributable to the defined part of the portfolio and define its business purpose.
Have holistic responsibility for elevating Customer and Brand Experience.
Initiate Format development and its development direction, drive improvements and implementation.
Develop and introduce framework and playbooks to guide optimization and implementation of the store format portfolio in regions.
Coordinate with stakeholders and colleagues to support alignment cross organization.
Qualifications
We are an organization built on collaboration. We embrace totality and work towards a common direction and shared objectives, learning and adjusting along the way. We win as a team, focusing on our contribution to the whole. Everything we do, we do with the customer in mind, and we use data and customer insights in our decision-making.
In addition, to be successful in the role we believe you have:
Relevant experience in similar roles and tasks from the Retail industry and an international environment.
Experience in leading and securing long term business strategies for coming 5+ years in a retail store environment.
Strong analytical skills and their application in creating retail and portfolio strategies and tactics.
Extensive experience in defining development directions for retail formats / concept and their functional implications and implementation.
A proven track-record in working with customer experience.
Experience in agile way of working including development and implementation.
Strong skills in leading cross-functional teams and cross-regional stakeholders/teams.
Extensive experience of driving and/or supporting several projects in parallel and have the ability to take decisions on a regular basis.
Strong collaborative mindset and approach for close working relations across various functions.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement in Stockholm. In this position you report to the Global Head of Store Formats.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter)
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46, (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Head Office Jobbnummer
8645285