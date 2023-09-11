Business Developer Purchasing, Scania
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. At the same time, our responsibility and cooperation within the TRATON group is growing. This will require new ways of thinking and working. We need to develop the capabilities to deliver complete solutions with speed and flexibility in close customer and supplier collaboration and do this in a way that inspires and empowers our employees.
Do you want to be a part of this transformation by developing digital solutions for purchasing?
We are looking for a driven Product Owner with experience in supplier collaboration, who enjoys creating clarity in complexity and thrives in a collaborative environment!
About the role
Within your area of responsibility (primarily supplier portals, such as Supplier360) you will be the main link between multiple business stakeholders and the IT development team, ensuring that they have clear priorities and a suitable amount of prepared work to do. Working according to agile principles, you will plan and prioritize product features in the backlog based on your analysis of organizational needs. You will also work with data management questions and incident-related activities, to ensure that our users get the support needed.
Right now, we are on a journey of transitioning to a new System Landscape based on SAP, utilizing the power of software and data and enabling end-to-end process flows. For the Product Owner, this means close collaboration with stakeholders and actively working with the IT Roadmap, identifying strategic opportunities, and securing actions required.
As a team, we are also driving various topics to enable the transformation to a more data-driven organization. Therefore, we generally aim to strengthen our team with competencies within data and business analytics.
Your profile
• You are passionate about improving ways of working and have a great interest in digitalization
• You find opportunities for value creation, take initiative, and excel in making things happen
• You are good at seeing the big picture, understanding and balancing the needs of different stakeholders
• You structure and explain complex topics in an educational way
• You are a true team player, who can easily engage, involve, and lead others
• You are resilient and thrive in a changing and sometimes unclear environment
Your skills and experience
You hold a relevant academic degree (e.g. Engineering, Business, Computer Science).
You have experience in supplier collaboration, for example from logistics or purchasing.
You possess strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, and have experience successfully leading cross-divisional projects.
It is advantageous if you have hands-on experience with developing digital tools, e.g. creating reports in PowerBI.
Your future team
You will be a member of the Digitalization & Systems Team within Purchasing Business Development. We work with improving existing and developing new digital tools for our customers: Purchasing Employees and Suppliers globally. We work in an exciting multicultural environment with English as our working language. We strongly believe that a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of an inspiring work environment and great digital tools.
Want to know more?
If you are curious and want to know more, please contact Yelena Crona, Head of Digitalization and Systems at Scania Purchasing, at +46 70 088 34 53.
Does this match your profile and ambition?
Send in your application latest 2023-09-25. We will interview applicants continuously throughout the recruitment process.
