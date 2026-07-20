Business Developer & Strategist
Mathem i Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mathem i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Norrköping
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Business Developer & Strategist at Mathem
At Mathem, we deliver groceries, and much more to thousands of households and businesses every day. As our new Business Developer & Strategist, you'll help make life easier, smarter, and more fun for our customers.
Since launching Sweden's first online grocery store in 2008, we've been on a mission to make shopping effortless. Now, together with Oda in Norway, we're aiming to become the world's most efficient retailer. And we need someone like you to help us get there.
As Business Developer & Strategist in the Growth team, you will identify and prioritize new growth opportunities, build robust business cases, and drive cross-functional initiatives that shape Mathem's long-term growth strategy. You report directly to the Growth Director and have a unique mandate to influence the company's strategic agenda at the highest level.
What you'll actually do
You'll join our amazing Growth team, where every day is a mix of challenges, fun, and meaningful impact. Your main tasks will include:
Identify, analyse, and prioritise new growth opportunities – new verticals, partnerships, customer segments, and revenue streams.
Build structured business cases to support strategic decision-making at executive level.
Develop and refine Mathem's customer offering across products, segments, and channels.
Drive growth initiatives from idea to launch in close collaboration with Product, Tech, Marketing, and Sales to ensure strategic initiatives are executed with speed and quality.
Analyse market dynamics, competitive landscape, and consumer trends to surface Mathem's next growth levers.
What you'll need to succeed
Practical experience in GTM strategy, top-line growth, and driving business initiatives from analysis through to execution.
Proven ability to build business cases and communicate insights clearly to senior decision-makers. You can both influence and inspire peers and senior leaders.
Experience driving cross-functional initiatives and collaborating across different parts of an organisation. You can build trust across functions and bring people with you.
Analytical and structured approach – comfortable with both quantitative modelling and strategic frameworks.
You are comfortable planning and executing strategy, even in times of ambiguity and uncertainty.
What we are looking for in you
Background in management consulting, business development, or an in-house strategy function and between 3 to 5 years experience.
University degree in Business, Engineering, Finance, or a related field.
Industry knowledge within FMCG, e-commerce, or food & grocery
Fluency in English required; Swedish is an advantage
What we offer
Life at Mathem is never boring. Every day brings something new. You'll work with smart, fun, and social colleagues and leave the office knowing you've actually made a difference. Other perks:
A chance to make a real impact at a company with products and services people actually love.
Join a team that shoots high, supports each other, and genuinely has each other's backs.
Solve problems and spark ideas together across teams-the best solutions can come from anyone.
Fewer emails, fewer boring meetings, more getting things done. We use Slack to keep everyone in the loop.
A bright, modern office right in the heart of our Larsboda fulfillment center, with a free gym and delicious, affordable lunches made by amazing chefs 💪🧑🍳
A unique chance to help shape the grocery store of the future-and be part of a company that's here to stay.
Practical Information
Application deadline: 16.08.2026
Contract type: Fixed until February 2027, with a probability of permanent employment (more details in the interviews)
Percentage: 100% FTE
Location: Fryksdalsbacken 9, 123 43 Farsta
Last final words
We're really excited to hear from you and learn how your ambitions and experience match this role!
Please submit your application by August 16th. We will look into all applications in mid-August and will reach out as soon as we have reviewed what you sent us.
We wish you a great summer, and we can't wait to hear from you! 🧡 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8063020-2106876". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mathem i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556775-7264), https://karriar.mathem.se
Fryksdalsbacken 9 (visa karta
)
123 43 FARSTA Arbetsplats
Mathem Jobbnummer
10006805