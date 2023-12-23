Business Developer at SkillMapper SAS
2023-12-23
SkillMapper SAS is currently seeking a highly motivated Business Developer (BD) to play a pivotal role in SkillMapper's expansion across Nordic regions. As a global learning hub that combines AI and human curation, SkillMapper helps young professionals find the best online education sources. We are looking for our first Business Developer in the region to help us expand the reach of our new SaaS-enabled marketplace.
Since our beta launch in mid-2022, we have experienced explosive growth with over 20X daily traffic and tens of thousands of monthly users from 150+ countries. Based on this growth, we are developing our SaaS solution to help companies efficiently manage their learning and development budgets while enabling employees to upskill quickly. The ideal company profile is between 50-500 employees.
As the BD, you will be responsible for bringing the SkillMapper platform to market and managing the entire pipeline from prospecting to contract closure. You will also track key sales cycle metrics and take ownership of quarterly targets for closed deals and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). This position reports to the CEO, Mario Calderon, and requires close collaboration with other teams.
At SkillMapper, we value boldness, ambition, independent thinking, and a strong desire for continual learning in our employees. We offer a supportive environment that fosters internal development and budgets for learning and development.
SkillMapper is proud to have received investment from leaders in top companies such as Meta, Google, McKinsey, TikTok, and Amazon. Furthermore, we have recently been backed by Techstars, a globally renowned accelerator that has supported the growth of several unicorns over the past decade.
Minimum Qualifications
• Speak fluent English and business/conversional Swedish.
Who you are
The ideal candidate:
You have a Bachelor's degree or are pursuing a Master's degree in economics, business or related field of studies. We encourage diverse experiences!
You have a graduation year date of 2023 and currently have valid work authorization to work in Sweden.
You are curious with a keen eye for detail, and are a team player with excellent communication skills.
You learn quickly and are comfortable context switching between different problem spaces.
You possess an entrepreneurial spirit and adaptability, alongside a relentless determination to deliver and achieve targets.
You are passionate about global business development and deeply committed to continuous learning.
You are humble and possess a curious mind.
You hold a genuine passion for initiating conversations with multiple contacts in a wide range of organisations.
Previous internship in B2B sales and/or a background in Management Consulting is a plus.
Experience from startup/scaleup environment is a plus.
Responsibilities
Improvement of offline (B2B) funnel activities including
Inflow strategy
Marketing strategy
Outreach strategy
Follow up strategy
Go to market strategy offline & online
Work closely with founding team and report directly to the CEO
Benefits
Unique opportunity to drive the expansion of a startup with global impact and backed by prominent investors in the tech space such as Techstars
Close collaboration with engineers, ux-ui designers and developers to rapidly iterate our B2B SaaS solution.
A possibility to largely impact how people learn, across every industry, and across the globe.
Fast career progression, extensive responsibilities and great impact on how the company is built.
Opportunity to wear many hats and get great exposure to customers, investors and other players in the industry.
Office in central Stockholm.
Commission plan based on sales conversion.
Possibility to convert it to a full-time position if performance is aligned with objectives.
The last day to apply is December 30th, 2023 at 11 AM CEST.
