Business Developer

Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-07-21


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Södertälje, Uppsala eller i hela Sverige

🚀 Business Developer
Are you excited about driving the launch of an innovative digital platform and creating real customer value? We are looking for a Business Developer to lead customer onboarding, activation, and platform adoption in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.
You will play a key role in connecting customers with Commercial, Product, and Tech teams to ensure a successful rollout and continuous improvement of the platform.
🌟 About the Role
As a Business Developer, you will be responsible for onboarding customers, driving platform adoption, gathering customer feedback, and helping improve both the product and the overall customer experience.
This is a hands-on role where you will work cross-functionally and have a real impact on the success of the platform.
🎯 Key Responsibilities
Lead customer onboarding and platform activation

Drive customer engagement and long-term platform adoption

Conduct user testing and gather structured customer feedback

Translate customer insights into actionable improvement initiatives

Track and analyze KPIs related to customer activation and usage

Collaborate closely with Commercial, Product, and Tech teams

Support the development of commercial initiatives and customer value

✅ Requirements
Relevant university degree or equivalent work experience

Experience with implementations, rollouts, or customer enablement

Strong experience in customer-facing roles

Experience working in fast-paced environments

Strong understanding of KPIs and performance tracking

Fluent in both English and Swedish

⭐ Meritorious
Experience working with Product and Tech teams

Experience with digital platforms or marketplace solutions

Additional European language skills

👤 Who You Are
Strong relationship builder with excellent communication skills

Commercially driven and customer-focused

Structured and proactive

Analytical with a problem-solving mindset

Comfortable working cross-functionally

📍 Assignment Details
📍 Location: Stockholm
📅 Assignment Period: August 17, 2026 – December 31, 2026
🕒 Workload: Full-time (100%)
🏢 Work Model: On-site
📝 Additional Information:

CV must be submitted in English.

A background check will be conducted before the assignment starts.

Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8103963-2110367".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag (org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta)
111 29  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Jobbnummer
10008581

Prenumerera på jobb från Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag: