Business Developer
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Solna
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eller i hela Sverige
🚀 Business Developer
Are you excited about driving the launch of an innovative digital platform and creating real customer value? We are looking for a Business Developer to lead customer onboarding, activation, and platform adoption in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.
You will play a key role in connecting customers with Commercial, Product, and Tech teams to ensure a successful rollout and continuous improvement of the platform.
🌟 About the Role
As a Business Developer, you will be responsible for onboarding customers, driving platform adoption, gathering customer feedback, and helping improve both the product and the overall customer experience.
This is a hands-on role where you will work cross-functionally and have a real impact on the success of the platform.
🎯 Key Responsibilities
Lead customer onboarding and platform activation
Drive customer engagement and long-term platform adoption
Conduct user testing and gather structured customer feedback
Translate customer insights into actionable improvement initiatives
Track and analyze KPIs related to customer activation and usage
Collaborate closely with Commercial, Product, and Tech teams
Support the development of commercial initiatives and customer value
✅ Requirements
Relevant university degree or equivalent work experience
Experience with implementations, rollouts, or customer enablement
Strong experience in customer-facing roles
Experience working in fast-paced environments
Strong understanding of KPIs and performance tracking
Fluent in both English and Swedish
⭐ Meritorious
Experience working with Product and Tech teams
Experience with digital platforms or marketplace solutions
Additional European language skills
👤 Who You Are
Strong relationship builder with excellent communication skills
Commercially driven and customer-focused
Structured and proactive
Analytical with a problem-solving mindset
Comfortable working cross-functionally
📍 Assignment Details
📍 Location: Stockholm
📅 Assignment Period: August 17, 2026 – December 31, 2026
🕒 Workload: Full-time (100%)
🏢 Work Model: On-site
📝 Additional Information:
CV must be submitted in English.
A background check will be conducted before the assignment starts.
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8103963-2110367". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
10008581