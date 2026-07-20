Business developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Business developer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Work closely with the Commercial & Growth Lead to drive rollout and activation -Lead onboarding and enablement of workshops on the platform -Support customer activation and repeat usage after go-live -Run user tests and gather structured customer feedback -Translate feedback into clear feature requests and improvement actions -Help define and track KPIs for activation, usage, and customer performance -Support willingness-to-pay interviews and input to the commercial model -Act as the voice of the customer in close collaboration with Commercial and Tech/Product
Education: -Must Have: Relevant degree or equivalent work experience -Nice To Have: Background in business, operations, or engineering
Experience Must Have: -Experience from large rollouts, implementations, or customer enablement -Strong experience in customer-facing roles -Experience working in fast-moving environments
Nice To Have: -Experience working closely with Product and Tech teams -Experience with marketplace platforms or multi-stakeholder environments -Experience with KPI tracking and performance-driven operations
Language: English + Swedish + Additional European languages seen as a merit
Personal/Soft Skills: -Strong relationship-building and customer communication skills -Structured and hands-on approach -Strong business judgment and commercial understanding -Comfortable working with data, KPIs, and performance follow-up -Ability to balance customer needs with business priorities -Adaptable and comfortable handling ad hoc tasks
Other Specifications: -High ownership in a venture environment -Strong focus on activation, adoption, and customer value creation -Ability to translate customer insights into actionable improvements -Comfortable working cross-functionally with Commercial, Product, and Tech teams
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096889-2108263". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10007609