Business Developer

APC Master AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-01


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We are seeking an experienced, entrepreneurial, and results-driven Expert of Business Development & Real Estate Partnerships to lead the expansion of our restaurant business across Sweden and the Nordic region.
Key Responsibilities
Expansion Strategy & Market Development
Real Estate & Landlord Partnerships
Lease Negotiation & Site Acquisition
Business Development & Strategic Partnerships
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Candidate Requirements
Mandatory Qualifications
Minimum 15 years of professional experience in sales, business development, restaurant expansion, commercial real estate, or retail development.
Fluent in Mandarin Chinese and English; Swedish language proficiency is highly preferred.
Deep understanding of the Lanzhou Beef Noodle business models, operations, customer behavior, and market positioning.

Critical Qualification
The candidate must have independently led and successfully completed at least one restaurant lease transaction with either: Citycon or Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW)
Personal Attributes
Entrepreneurial and growth-oriented mindset.
Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills.
Excellent stakeholder management abilities.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: Terry.ma0901@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
APC Master AB (org.nr 559070-0729)

Jobbnummer
9987463

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