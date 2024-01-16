Business Developer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We aim high. So do you.
At Volvo Cars, we have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer experience, and we're developing new technologies to lead in safety, autonomous driving and electrification. If you want to grow together with talented people creating a new automotive future, we have a job for you.
About us
The purpose of Car Service Operations is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts and digitalization.
Service Concepts is a department within Car Service Operations. Our purpose is to drive transformation of the service network by developing and implementing sustainable service concepts that drives profitability, efficiency and enables service excellence for our consumers.
We own and implement the Customer Service Process, the Volvo Personal Service concept (VPS), the Windscreen repair and replace concept and the product team Service Network & Concept Innovation owns workshop formats like Mobile Service and Service Satellites. We are now looking for a new colleague in the Volvo Personal Service team within Service Concepts.
What you'll do
In the Business Developer role, you will be main responsible for following up- and acting on the progress of Service concept towards assigned National Sales Companies. You will ensure compliance of implementations of our concepts and secure that the National Sales Companies / Markets has the appropriate competencies and processes needed.
You will support National Sales Companies / Markets in training and explain their role when starting implementations of our concepts. Develop Service Concepts, implementation models for retailers and support assigned markets in roll out.
What you'll bring
• Proven experience from business development within the automotive Service market area
• Good knowledge of customer service processes and experience from local markets (NSCs, retailers, customers).
• Proven experience of implementations and way to market within Service market area
• Experience in networking with colleagues located around the world and understanding for cultural differences.
Since this position requires traveling, it's important that you have the ability to travel. You communicate fluently in both written and spoken English. Experience from the Volvo Personal Service concept, Lean methods and Agile way of working and workshop experience are meritorious.
This role is based at our Torslanda Head Quarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
On a personal level
You have an entrepreneurial mindset, as well as being strategic with good analytical skills. You are experienced in developing concepts, formats and processes and you always put the customer in focus. This role will require a creative, thorough and also a hands-on content producer who is organized, independent and extremely collaborative.
You also have a strong drive to deliver, a doers mentality and a "can-do-attitude". You are a team player who enjoy interacting with people and understand that collaboration is key to getting things done and make a real impact. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with strong competence, diverse experience and background.
If you share our passion for creating great customer experience, have an open mindset, thrive on innovative ways of working and want to be part of a global, diverse, and agile team, this could be a unique career opportunity for you.
Let's get to know eachother
Are you curious yet? If you want to learn more about this position reach out to hiring Manager Stefan Stenbom at stefan.stenbom@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Jim Svensson at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
.
Interviews will be held continuously. Let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter! We want your application in English at the latest 2024-01-31. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
