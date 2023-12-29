Business Developer
Company Description
Welcome to Category Area Wood, the home of five wood related categories. With about 300 co-workers and 200 suppliers and partners across the world, we can proudly say that we love wood and using wood smartly. Each day, we drive the IKEA wood business with great passion and ambition. Together, we create a strong wood supply chain for more sustainable and affordable IKEA products for the many.
Category Solid Wood is responsible for supplying and developing materials and techniques for solid wood furniture. We build strong business ownership together with supplier, constantly seeking solutions and exploring our industry/market. We aim to build professional and long-term relationship with both our suppliers as well as internal stakeholders through IKEA way of doing business.
Job Description
In accordance with the business plan, the Business Developer develops and implements common action plans together with team members and internal stakeholders. This role delivers excellent performance in running operations and in building professional long-term business development. The Business Developer identifies and acts on new purchasing possibilities in order to secure an optimal sourcing set-up.
More specifically, your tasks in this role will be the following:
On every day base work to optimise costs of IKEA products.
Contribute to Strategic development of the supplier base in line with Category strategy.
Transfer Category Business Plan to operational action plans.
Together with each supplier set the goals and create action plan that will enhance the full potentials of the business.
Negotiate with suppliers according to IKEA values and guidelines
Evaluate and develop existing production capacities.
Cooperate in the product life cycle process.
Build effective and actively maintain relation with suppliers.
Responsible that supplier meets social, environmental standards.
Responsible for the delivery and quality performance.
Secure right competence to challenge and develop suppliers.
The position normally includes travelling.
Qualifications
In order to shine in this role, we hope to see that you check the following boxes:
You have passion for business and the end-goal, both will come in handy! When negotiating with suppliers you have to be a strict but fair, with the ability to concentrate your energy on securing all the normal business issues.
You have a good knowledge in material (preferably wood) and production including cost of production. Able to work with cost breakdown, the price is alpha and omega for us.
You will use the art of dealing with people - empathy and good communication skills are essential in coordinating your small team and in negotiating with suppliers and many other stakeholders in the IKEA supply chain.
You use analytical skills that are necessary for working with numbers, when negotiating prices, or when setting priorities for your work, which is usually high paced and demanding.
You are a team player! You will often lead projects but should encourage and value input from your team members and stakeholders.
You also have ability to transfer the big picture into concrete actions and learn fast.
Additional information
This position will be based in Älmhult, Sweden and The position normally includes travelling. The selection process will take place continuously, so please send in your application in English as soon as possible but latest 07 th of January 2024. Please note that we don't accept application through email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Theresa Schwarz theresa.guetz1@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Generalist Helena Sjölander helena.sjolander@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
