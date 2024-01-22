Business Developer - Sustainability & Circularity
2024-01-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do:
As a member of a cross-funtional team you will develop solutions that enable a circular use of battery components in Battery Centre production and/or remanufacturing operations, including:
* Develop the solutions for re-usable and circular battery components in our Battery operations
* Develop business cases for re-using circular components in Battery Centre production
* Develop processes within Volvo Cars that enables re-use of battery components
* Lead implementation efforts and co-develop circular solutions for battery components in cross functional environment in the company and together with potential suppliers
* Analyze and develop recommendations for how to improve sustainability footprint in battery centre production & battery handling operations
* Perform market analysis of competitors and 3rd party
This is a small selection of what you will be doing but we place high value on flexibility and taking on new challenges.
You and your skills:
* You who have a University degree or equivalent experience in combination with a university degree, preferably in business or technical field.
* You have good knowledge of technical systems and applications
* Preferably good knowledge about LCA
* You have good organizational skills and experience from leading projects
* You can easily interact both within and outside your team including external partners, and have no problem communicating both orally and written in English
On a personal level:
* We value personal drive and ability to cooperate, as well as a businesslike way with the customer in focus.
* You are committed to quality and have prioritization skills to deliver on time
* You are solution orientated and able to make clear recommendations for decisions
* You are action oriented and have a mindset of finding new ways of working to continuously improve processes with focus on safety, efficiency and adding value to business Ersättning
