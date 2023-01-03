Business Developer - Supply Chain Operations, Category Transport
2023-01-03
Company Description
This recruitment is part of the ongoing process of unifying & strengthening IKEA Supply. Together we want to make IKEA Supply even stronger, so IKEA can be affordable, accessible and trusted by 3 billion people. Together we will take IKEA Supply into the future.
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) is a global organization in IKEA Supply. With our 700 amazing and passionate colleagues sitting in 20 locations around the world we make sure that our customers can buy the IKEA products they desire and love. Together with our partners, we develop and deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions that are simple, affordable, and sustainable.
In Category Area Transport, as part of SCO, we are responsible to procure, develop and operate all transport capacities in the IKEA supply chain.
You think outside of the box? So do we. Come and see things a little differently with us.
Job Description
If you are curious to grow the business and challenge yourself in very dynamic environment, this is an opportunity for you. We are looking for a Business Developer in Category Area Transport in Älmhult, who will be part of securing Transport capacities now and over time and developing the future of Transportation in Category Land. We aim to build long term relations with our Partners, able not only to move goods from point A to B, but also with your support and challenge, become strong advanced professionals that contribute to IKEA development agenda with Sustainability, High performance, Safety, Costs and Quality in mind.
With your entrepreneurship, courage and motivation to create a change, ability to capture and deploy scalable innovations we believe you can be part of delivering the best result for IKEA customers.
Your tasks in the role;
Develop and maintain relationships with Transport Service providers, with purpose to secure their performance
Professionally challenge and support Transport Service providers to constantly improve and increase overall competitiveness
By networking, alternative drive-trains and fuels, better equipment, intermodal solution and other new smart solutions.
Identify and act on business opportunities through business cases/projects, introduce new potential for Transport service providers and actively taking part in tenders and/or other procurement activities.
Utilize the service providers Transport industry knowledge and guide them to achieve IKEA long term goals.
Maintain extensive knowledge of relevant transport market conditions, keep up to date with industry trends, incl. innovative approaches and economical influences.
Follow the development of legal/regulatory framework, negotiate and be responsible for signing contracts.
Qualifications
To shine and succeed in this role, your competency profile consists of;
Professional experience (at least 3 years) on strategic level with purchasing and business development within Transport
Insight in transport industry, market conditions and macroeconomic trends and the impact on transport business
Excellent communication & negotiation skills and the ability to build trustful relationships
Good knowledge in building & evaluating fact-based business cases
Ability to act as a Team player and to drive development
Fluent in English, both written and spoken for both positions, and for one of the position also spoken level of Lithuanian and/or Russian language might be extra benefit.
You get never bored at IKEA, every day has new challenges. You will be member of a team where sharing and learning together is a very important part of developing the business. When needed you are also able to work with limited guidance and lead yourself into the unknown. Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to join our mission to create a better life for the many people and will always act as IKEA ambassador.
Additional information
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment specialist Olivia Swärd, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the role please contact Hiring manager Jurgita Modgabyte Mortensen, Jurgita.modgabyte@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 18th of January 2023. We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply!
