Business Developer - Rise Cyber Range
2023-12-13
Are you a dynamic individual with a passion for technology, cybersecurity and driving business growth? Do you thrive on forging meaningful connections in the IT industry? Do you want to combine your passion with meaningful work? RISE mission is to develop new solutions to the challenges of our time and we're energized by the practically infinite possibilities of future technologies. Now, we are looking for our new team member to join Cyber Range. Could you be the person we are looking for?
What you'll be part of
RISE cybersecurity test and demonstration facility - Cyber Range - offers cybersecurity training and exercise, pen testing, and cybersecurity certification. It is also used to conduct cybersecurity research within a number of fields and offers value-creating solutions -for sustainable growth, renewal and transformation of industry and society.
Our activities in the RISE Cyber Range are growing widely across Sweden. Our training, exercise and test facility combined with our cutting-edge research, offer the best opportunities to work on cyber issues in Sweden. Now, we're taking the next step and are looking for our Business Developer who wants to contribute to make Swedish industry and society more secure!
About the role
By leading activities, developing business relationships and participating in developing solutions and strategies for RISE Cyber Range, you contribute to the development of Swedish industry so that it is at the forefront internationally and can meet the needs of customers and other stakeholders. You will plan, develop and coordinate the business operations in Cyber Range and cybersecurity unit, and also initiate external projects and assignments in conjunction with other units at the Department of Computer Science at RISE. Your mission involves:
* Sell and develop offers in the RISE Cyber Range.
* Establish and develop contacts with customers, stakeholders and partners that will foster commercial business and partnerships.
* Develop new business models exploiting the Cyber Range.
* Support the work on research acquisition and sales within the department, including planning, follow-up and implementation.
There is a huge potential to develop the business with the goal to directly impact Swedish societal competitiveness in cybersecurity. In accordance with the purpose and set goals - you will play an important role in building relations and develop business network with external parties in Sweden and the Nordic Countries. The weighting of the role in terms of commercial assignments may vary, depending on the needs in companies, public sector and defense.
Your profile
We are looking someone who is passionately interested in technology and business development. You are a self-starter and an energetic person who thrive in dynamic discussions and meetings with customers and colleagues. You are knowledgeable about the needs and trends within the cybersecurity market and you understand how they can interact with business operations to create customer benefit.
We would like to see that you come from a similar role where you sell IT solutions, deliver results and succeeds in customer interactions. You can have experience in B2B sales and/or business development within cybersecurity or related areas. For this position you need to be fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English and the role is subject to a security clearance. The location is in Stockholm- Kista.
Are we right for each other?
Within RISE we like different, and we're convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment in which we can together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. We cannot promise you an easy job, but what we can promise is an exciting journey on which, together with committed and talented colleagues, we will contribute to a sustainable future and to getting ahead of the global competition. Do you want to join us?
Welcome with your application!
This recruitment is in collaboration with Experis. If you have any questions or want to hear more about the opportunity, please contact Jenny Lilja at jenny.lilja@se.experis.com
. Interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period, so don't wait to reach out! Final application date is January 14, 2024.
