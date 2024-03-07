Business Developer - Procurement
2024-03-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you ready to be a strategic key player in defining the future of procurement?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can lead and collaborate with a team of like-minded professionals?
If so, you are the one for us!
Who are we and what do we do?
We're dedicated to improving and innovating procurement way of working based on the strategic direction within Procurement at Scania and TRATON.
From starting an initiative based on our future need, to implementing and conducting training of the new solutions, our team is at the forefront of driving change.
As we develop our new Procurement System Landscape and core processes, your role will be central in shaping the future of procurement.
Who are you?
We're seeking a visionary leader with a strategic mindset and a passion for continuous improvement.
You're not afraid to challenge the status quo and think outside the box to anticipate future procurement needs.
In our ever-evolving environment, you thrive on taking initiative and never shy away from any task that contributes to the greater goal of the company.
Your background in business development, procurement, or management consulting has equipped you with a deep understanding of purchasing competence and project management.
You're adept at Agile ways of working, balancing immediate needs with long-term vision.
Your independence in seeking and analysing information fosters awareness, allowing you to manage risk fearlessly.
Strong stakeholder management comes naturally to you, as does navigating change with expertise.
Excellent communication skills are required, aiding you in conveying complex ideas clearly and fostering curiosity among your colleagues and stakeholders.
You approach problem-solving with proficiency and tenacity, never giving up easily on finding solutions.
What do you need to succeed?
An academic degree and fluency in English, our common company language are needed.
As we are seeking for a business developer, you should have some years of experience from relevant areas as e.g. Procurement, Business development or Management consulting.
You have a track record of successfully delivering results in a high paced environment by creating a strategic direction and executing on it.
If you're ready to lead, innovate, and make a tangible impact on the future of procurement, then we want to get to know you!
Join our team and embark on an exciting journey of growth and opportunity.
Who am I as your future manager?
As a group manager, my primary focus is on cultivating the next generation of leaders within our team.
I am deeply committed to providing a supportive environment where individuals are continually challenged and encouraged to grow.
Accountability to our organization's goals and values is imperative for me.
I lead by example, setting high standards and fostering a culture where excellence is not only encouraged but expected.
It's my mission to ensure both myself and the team remain steadfastly aligned with Scania's objectives, relentlessly pursuing the right outcomes with unwavering dedication and a commitment to excellence.
What do we offer?
Scania's corporate culture is characterised by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first.
Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we continuously invest in training and development for our employees.
The entire team is based at Scania's procurement office in Södertälje.
In the modern open-plan landscape, you can work in different areas depending on the task; there are traditional desks, but also project spaces,
quiet rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break.
There is also a flexibility to work from home certain days of the week.
For more information
Please contact Alice Edinger, Head of Procurement Processes & Methods, at alice.edinger@scania.com
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 24th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process, For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
