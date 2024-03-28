Business Developer - Market analyst and business case
2024-03-28
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers. The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled marketing and events coordinator based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the RoleAs a Business Developer for the Asset Development & Partnerships (ADP) Domain, your role will involve collaborating with the Asset Development and Sales teams, as well as Flower's Strategy Office and Finance Office. You will play a crucial role in translating new strategic initiatives into action within the ADP Domain, which may involve exploring new markets, developing new assets, and creating new offers. You will be developing, analyzing, and implementing new business cases, as well as new markets for different geographies with the help of experts within Flower.
To excel in this position, you must have the ability to shift your perspective from a highly detailed and sometimes technical level to a broader European energy market level, both in the short and long term. This is necessary to develop innovative and well-founded business cases. Additionally, you must be able to gather extensive information from various stakeholders, both internal and external to Flower, break it down, and use it to pave the way forward.
Responsibilities:
Develop and evaluate business cases and offers from the perspective of the European Energy Markets, as well as financial modelling. This will be done in Excel and Python.
Transition and refine ideas and business cases from Flower's Strategy Office into the rest of the organisation.
Come up with new ideas and turn them into concrete business offers.
Refine and maintain Flower's present offers.
Who You AreIf you are a quick learner who has an engineering or business background and possesses both creative and logical thinking skills you should apply for this role. You should be comfortable with financial modelling as well as coding in Python.
We are seeking a curious and decisive person who excels in problem-solving, prioritization, and navigating fast-paced and changing environments. Experience in the energy sector is preferred, but optional.
Further, we are seeking a collaborative individual who can balance the need to gain market shares in a competitive environment while also upholding Flower's core value - knowledge building.
We see that you have excellent English communication skills, it is a plus if you speak German, French and/or Dutch.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, our Head of Sales, our VP of Asset Development & Partnerships, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
