Business Delivery Driver - Täby Stockholm
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-06-15
About the job
This job requires a class C driver license.
Drives commercial truck with air brakes and hydraulic lift to deliver merchandise to businesses. Unloads orders from truck, collects payments, issues return credits and completes paperwork.
Collects Driver Route Sheet, truck assignment, driver manifests, customer invoices, audit notes, reale cards, 2-way radio and map book.
Conducts vehicle inspection prior to departing to deliver merchandise. Visually inspects pallets in truck to ensure correct number loaded, and that any frozen and cooler items are included. Applies pallet straps when necessary.
Drive delivery truck. Reviews invoice to locate merchandise to be delivered. Cuts shrink-wrap from pallet and removes merchandise from truck with manual pallet jack or by loading on hand truck or dolly and lowering on hydraulic lift.
Verifies all items and quantities delivered with the customer. Checks any substitutions made with members for approval. Obtains appropriate signatures and payments from customers.
Provides prompt and courteous member service. Calls to arrange delivery of any missing items. Loads any damaged or refused items in truck for returning to the warehouse. Issues return receipt.
Drives delivery truck back to warehouse after all deliveries are made. Arranges for any returned items to be checked in by a manager.
Turns in paperwork, payments, 2-way radio and map book.
Upholds proper security standards and procedures.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559300-7148)
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9388910