Business Data Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2023-12-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
At Vattenfall, we are committed to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. Within the Business Area Heat we contribute to this with the full value chain of heating and cooling networks and efficient heat and power production to serve customers and society with reliable heat and electricity in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and UK.
We are now hiring a Business Data Engineer who wants to be part of influencing tomorrow's climate-smart society, and driving the development forward.
The Asset Information Management (AIM) organization is looking for YOU, a business data engineer with focus on asset data, who is inspired to be a data ambassador and wants to bring the value creation based on our technical data in Sweden to the next level.
As a Business Data Engineer, you are responsible for data processing chains and data model structures with relevance to our reporting processes. Main focus are the technical data coming from our production sites and heat grids. You assure that the according data domains are properly connected and that the combined usage of data and data products in our Azure-based "Heat Data Platform" is possible, so that relevant business processes are well served with reliable data. This applies in particular to the data processes that enable our binding reporting to authorities and other internal and external data recipients. You do this together with our local BI-Experts and Data Analysts and embedded into our international data management and reporting department.
Your Role
Act as gatekeeper for the Swedish Asset Data landscape with regard to data models and data architecture, advise business data projects with regard to appropriate data architecture
Support the relevant business processes (environmental & KPI reporting, TAX processes, data deliveries for statistical offices and alike) and consult on the related data tasks being the interlink between the data providers and receivers
Take the responsibility for Data Products prepared by AIM for different reporting obligations and support the reporting streams towards the Business Area and Vattenfall Group
Information Stewardship: Develop and structure asset information management tasks for BU Heat Sweden and ensure that these are fulfilled at country level
Assure further development and implementation of aligned data processing streams and on-top calculations to fulfill reporting needs and to gain actionable insights.
Expanding the use of central data warehouse / delta lake house and visualization solutions and adapting them to the needs of BU Heat Sweden
Work on international business alignment of local and global data management and reporting activities
Act as local contact and representative for international AIM scrum teams in developing data platforms and data architecture questio
Your Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role; experience in wrangling technical information specifically is an advantage
Academic degree in Engineering, Math, Computer Science or other quantitative fields
Knowledge about energy business processes and active interest in current developments in the energy (heat) markets (energy transition, heat transition, sector coupling)
Good knowledge of ETL and data access tools (e.g. DataBricks, PowerQuery, MS Flow) and ideally also of common programming languages (e.g. python, R)
Good experience with large data sets (e.g. technical timeseries) and experience of working with data analytics is an advantage
Knowledge about MS Azure ecosystem or other cloud technology including O365
Experience in project management or consulting
Experience in working in international environments
Fluency in Swedish and English in speech and writing
The role reports to the Director of Asset Information Management and is part of a dynamic international team with other skilled specialists. You will work closely with process owners in Sweden and other data engineers and analysts in Sweden and other countries.
We are looking for someone who has the ability and willingness to work in a structured and organized way, but who also sees development opportunities and has the ability to take initiative to develop processes and ways of working. You are analytically minded and enjoy working in a results-oriented manner. You are independent and responsible. The role has many interfaces which requires a responsive person with good skills, and who sees the value of building trust and working together to achieve results. To thrive with us, you need to be open to change and interested in learning new things
Mer information
In addition to helping shape the smart energy society of the future, we offer a workplace with great opportunities for development. With us, you will have the opportunity to work in a company culture where we strive to be open, active and positive with tasks that develop and challenge you. The health and well-being of our employees and partners is important to us. A good working environment is fundamental to everything we do and safety is always at the forefront. It is important to us that your personal values are in line with our culture of making each other better, staying ahead of the game and delivering on our promises.
We believe that diversity and inclusion lead to innovation, improved business performance and increased engagement and we strive to represent the diversity of our clients and the communities in which we operate.
Other Information
Hiring manager: Corinna Ullmer (corinna.ullmer@vattenfall.com
).
Recruiter: Teri-Anne Brink (teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
)
Trade union representatives for this position are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). All contact persons can be reached via Vattenfall's switchboard 08-739 50 00.
Location: Solna or Uppsala. Travel may be involved.
We look forward to receiving your application! Please, provide your application with CV & personal letter by 10th of January 2024
About Vattenfall
Vattenfall operates in Northern and Western Europe, primarily in the production, distribution and sale of electricity and heat. Operations include hydropower, district heating, wind power, sales, grid operations, nuclear power and the provision of various energy solutions. The group currently has around 14 million customers. Vattenfall is strongly motivated by the goal of making it possible to live a fossil-free life within a generation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3783911020 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138), https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3783911020
169 56 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
8327929