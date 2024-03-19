Business Data Architect - Asset Data
2024-03-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees.
Job Description
Do you want to join us on the journey to a fossil-free future? At Vattenfall, we are committed to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. Within the Business Area Heat we contribute to this with the full value chain of heating and cooling networks and efficient heat and power production to serve customers and society with reliable heat and electricity in Sweden, the Netherlands, and UK.
We are now hiring a Business Data Architect who wants to be part of influencing tomorrow's climate-smart society, and driving the development forward.
The Vattenfall Heat Sweden organization is looking for YOU, a business data architect with focus on asset data, who is inspired to be a data ambassador and wants to bring the value creation based on our technical data in Sweden to the next level.
As a business data architect you are responsible for data processing chains and data model structures with relevance to our reporting processes. Main focus are the technical data coming from our production sites and heat grids. You assure that the according data domains are properly connected and that the combined usage of data and data products in our Azure-based "Heat Data Platform" is possible, so that relevant business processes are well served with reliable data. This applies in particular to the data processes that enable our binding reporting to authorities and other internal and external data recipients. You do this together with our local BI-experts as well as IT architects and closely connected to our international IT department.
Your assignment
Build, maintain and adapt the Swedish Asset Data landscape with regard to data models and data architecture, advise business data projects regarding an appropriate data architecture
Support the relevant business processes (environmental & KPI reporting, TAX processes, data deliveries for statistical offices and alike) being the interlink between the data providers and receivers
Take the responsibility for Data Products prepared for different reporting obligations and support the reporting streams towards the Business Area and Vattenfall Group
Information Stewardship: Enhance standardization of Asset Data across BU Heat Sweden by steering data management activities
Implement data processing and calculation routines for Data Products.
Represent the requirements of BU Heat Sweden as a stakeholder to our centralized Heat Data Platform team
Act as local contact and representative for international IT teams in developing data platforms and data architecture questions
Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role; experience in wrangling technical information and data modeling specifically is an advantage
Academic degree in Engineering, Math, Computer Science or other quantitative fields
Knowledge about energy business processes and active interest in current developments in the energy (heat) markets (energy transition, heat transition, sector coupling)
Good Knowledge about MS Azure or other cloud technology
Good knowledge of ETL and data access tools (e.g. DataBricks, PowerQuery, Power Automate
Good experience with large data sets (e.g. technical timeseries), experience with SAP is an advantage
Experience in working in international environments
Fluency in Swedish and English in speech and writing
Not a 100% match? No worries! We support you with individual education within the course of your personal career development
We are looking for someone who has the ability and willingness to work in a structured and organized way, but who also sees development opportunities and has the ability to take the initiative to develop processes and ways of working. You are analytically minded and enjoy working in a results-oriented manner. You are independent and responsible. The role has many interfaces which require a responsive person with good skills, and who sees the value of building trust and working together to achieve results. To thrive with us, you need to be open to change and interested in learning new things.
Additional Information
In addition to helping shape the smart energy society of the future, we offer a workplace with great opportunities for development. With us, you will have the opportunity to work in a company culture where we strive to be open, active and positive with tasks that develop and challenge you. The health and well-being of our employees and partners is important to us. A good working environment is fundamental to everything we do, and safety is always at the forefront. It is important to us that your personal values are in line with our culture of making each other better, staying ahead of the game and delivering on our promises.
We believe that diversity and inclusion lead to innovation, improved business performance and increased engagement and we strive to represent the diversity of our clients and the communities in which we operate.
Other information
Hiring manager: Corinna Ullmer (corinna.ullmer@vattenfall.com
).
Recruiter: Teri-Anne Brink (teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
)
Trade union representatives for this position are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). All contact persons can be reached via Vattenfall's switchboard 08-739 50 00.
Location: Solna or Uppsala. Travel may be involved.
Does this sound like the job for you?
We look forward to receiving your application! Please, provide your application with CV & personal letter by 15th of April 2024
