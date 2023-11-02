Business Controller, Volvo Group Connected Solutions
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
As Business Controller within the Finance department, you will be part of a lean and agile team, now consisting of three controllers and the VP of Finance. We share the responsibility for budgeting, forecasting, setup of billing, closing, follow-up and reporting. You will have some main areas of responsibility, but as we are a small team, we need to be broad in competence and backfill each other's positions. Just as your peers, you will be supporting Connected Solutions organization with a wide range of finance matters, while holding main responsibility for one or more functions.
In this position, you will be in the midst of the action if yet in a broad context, acting as a Finance business partner to one or several business areas across the Volvo Group. This is carried out in close collaboration with our internal functions responsible for the deliveries, where you will be supporting in budget dialogues and perform proactive follow-ups regarding cost.
There are ambitious changes in the financial landscape of Volvo in the coming years regarding reporting and follow-up. You will be an important player in adapting Connected Solutions to these changes, as well as adapting our financial flows to partners in Volvo Group to the same. This will be an opportunity for you to put your knowledge and interpersonal skills to use, in order to create real business value.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a team which has daily interactions with most levels of the Connected Solutions organization and almost all brands across the Volvo Group. Here you will work closely with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global context which offers great opportunities for individual and professional growth. Furthermore, we offer a solid benefits package and flexible work arrangements.
We are located at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes innovation in areas of IoT, autonomous driving, connectivity and electromobility.
Your profile
To succeed in this role with us, you must hold a university degree in Finance or Accounting and have several years' experience working in a Controlling/Accounting position. You need excellent relationship building skills, and have the ability to be creative and think new. We consider it a huge plus if you have experience with SAP.
You should have the ability to work under changing conditions but still keep the big picture perspective, since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways. As you will be working with our colleagues across the globe, you must be proficient in English, both written and verbal.
Finally, we think you are a humorous and open person, as working in the Finance team should be fun.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Emma Rudén, Vice President Finance, +46 739 02 56 99.
