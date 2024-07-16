Business Controller to Henkel
Join Henkel as a Business Controller and be part of a global leader renowned for innovation and excellence. With well known brands and cutting-edge technologies, you'll play a essential role in driving business growth in the Nordics!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Henkel, a leader in both industrial and consumer sectors, is dedicated to innovation and improving life every day. Join Henkel's global community of 50,000 pioneers who thrive on challenging the norm. With well known brands, cutting-edge technologies, and disruptive solutions, Henkel offers endless opportunities to explore new paths and develop your skills.
Immerse yourself in Henkel's diverse and inclusive culture, and contribute to sustainable growth. As a Business Controller, you'll support Henkel's expanding Consumer Brands division in the Nordics, featuring brands like Barnängen, Schwarzkopf, Igora, and Osis.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Actively support the Nordic General Manager and sales team in driving business development and achieving targets as a key member of the SBU management team.
• Provide detailed financial analysis to proactively highlight risks and opportunities and their financial impact.
• Develop a good understanding of brand, market and category performance and provide analysis that will help deliver the short & long term business strategy.
• Work closely with the controlling organization for Cluster North (Nordics & UK/Ireland) and report to the Head of Controlling at our Sundbyberg office.
• Ensure fast, timely, and reliable reporting for the assigned Business Unit, adhering to monthly closing and reporting deadlines.
• Ensure compliance with Henkel's Corporate Standards and relevant laws and regulations.
• Be part of a dynamic global organization with opportunities for career development regionally and globally.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Finance and Accounting.
• Proven experience in Business Controlling or Financial Planning & Analysis.
• Strong IT skills (Excel, BI tools); SAP knowledge is a plus.
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English, as you will engage with these languages extensively in your everyday work. Working knowledge of Finnish is a plus.
At Henkel, we embrace a broad range of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences. We believe the uniqueness of our employees is our strength. In this recruitment process, in addition to your qualifications, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and suitability for the role To thrive in this role, you should demonstrate strong organizational skills, a keen analytical mindset, and excellent communication abilities. Moreover, you enjoy working in a diverse international organization and collaborating with stakeholders across Europe and are ambitious and able to independently drive projects.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. The responsible recruitment consultant is Milly (milly.weidstam@academicwork.se
) and recruitment coordinator Stina (stina.moby@academicwork.se
).
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Henkel here: This is Henkel
