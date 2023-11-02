Business Controller to Global Company in Borås
Do you have experience in Business Controlling or Accounting and would like to try a new role in a Global Company in Borås? Are you able to start as soon as possible and have great skills in Excel? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
Your main focus within the role is to drive and coordinate business control for commercial. You will be responsible for the period end closing as well as in the estimation process. You will have full view on both the Balance sheet and the Income statement for the Business Area. In addition, you will be a key player of the business control team, work close with the financial controllers and support the management team.
Other key responsibilities are:
• Analyze the financial result and explain the result for the organization
• Develop management reports that support in decision making
• Secure quality and correctness in financial reporting and in estimate process
However, your most important assignment within the role is to continue to develop and improve our ways of working together with the business control, continuous improvement is key.
Who are you?
We believe that the right mindset is what will make a difference within our organization. If you see yourself a as person with integrity and the ability to work independently, and at the same time enjoying to be part of a great team, then we believe you have the right making to be successful in this position. You need to have an interest in accounting but also in the technical aspects of reporting.
To be successful in your new role we believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
• Experience and good knowledge in accounting & business control
• Experience in organizing and structuring financial data and setting up good management reports
• Good understanding in balance sheet and income statement build up
• Extensive user knowledge in Microsoft Excel as well as experience in Essbase and Hyperion
• Excellent analytical skills
• University/Master 's degree in finance or equivalent
• Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
