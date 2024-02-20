Business Controller to Ewellix in Gothenburg
Your Talent AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Your Talent AB i Göteborg
, Lerum
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in assembly automation, medical applications and mobile machinery. Ewellix has 16 sales units and six factories. External net sales are approximately 250 EUR million and we employ around 1250 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by the Schaeffler Group.Visit www.ewellix.com
or www.schaeffler.com
for further information.
Visit www.ewellix.com
for further information.
We are looking for a Business Controller who will work as a Finance Business Partner for the Business Division Linear Motion, a part of the Schaeffler Group. You will play an active and important role in providing financial support to our Management Team.
Purpose of the role
Take a leading and proactive role in providing business and finance support and manage month end reporting, forecasting and business plan process. Proactive support in identifying and executing improvement of future business performance. Lead initiatives as part of global integration project with Schaeffler. Support in executing strategic initiatives from the Senior Management team.
Main Responsibilities
• Finance business partner for the management of Linear Motion
• Coordinate Business Division forecasting, budgeting and planning processes
• Provide monthly reporting and deviation analysis
• Monitor the achievement of agreed budget targets regarding sales, profitability, cash flow and value-added
• Initiate action plans for target achievement and projects to improve results and follow-up of projects for optimization potentials
• Initiate and prepare profitability calculations and business cases for strategic and operational projects
• Prepare and participate in Business Reviews as well as follow-up on the derived actions and their implementation
• Responsible for steering of monthly and annual financial reporting and related activities for the Ewellix entities as part of the Schaeffler Group
• Operational steering of Shared Service Center in Europe
• Support manufacturing and sales units in projects and open questions
• Lead initiatives as part of global integration project ("Joining Forces") with Schaeffler
Who you are
To be successful in this role you need the following qualifications:
• Studies in business administration, industrial engineering or similar areas of study
• Minimum 3 years experience working in a Finance/Controlling related function
• Previous experience in Industrial businesses
• Understanding of business processes, especially related to finance, of a global company
• Technical competences specifically in IFRS accounting and controlling
• Excellent knowledge of MS-Office and experience with ERP-systems and PowerBI or related tools
• Proficiency in English language, German language skills is a plus
• Team player with a structured way of working and distinct communication skills
• Goal-oriented and able to work in a dynamic and global, cross-cultural environment
Additional Information
The position is based at Ewellix office in Gothenburg and reports to Head of Finance Linear Motion.
Application and Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Your Talent AB
(org.nr 559085-8154) Jobbnummer
8481584