Business Controller till Siemens Energy Finspång!
2023-04-21
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
Vi på Jefferson Wells söker en Business Controller till Siemens Energy i Finspång. Har du erfarenhet av controller rollen, är nytänkande och har ett eget driv? Varmt välkommen med din ansökan!
Det här är ett konsultuppdrag med start så snart som möjligt. Du kommer att vara anställd av Jefferson Wells för att arbeta hos Siemens Energy AB. Tjänsten är heltid med möjlighet till distansarbete 2-3 dagar/vecka efter upplärning.
"We make tomorrow different today!"
At Siemens Energy it is our people and their passion for innovation who make a difference by energizing society. A long heritage in engineering and innovation encourages us to focus on our top priorities: combating climate change and addressing growing energy demands.
Steam turbine and Generators (STG) looking for a new Business Controller as a part of our finance team in Finspång. The position offers a broad role, and you will be involved in all areas related to the steam fleet from the Finspång site as well as the Swedish STG fleet.
How You'll Make an Impact
Reporting and analyzing the monthly closing data with reporting both to Siemens Energy AB and TI STG Controlling located in Germany
You will be responsible for analyzing, coordinate and collect data to the monthly and quarterly forecast for PCC STG Finspång
Make sure we fulfill the internal and external regulations within finance and controlling
Gives support with presentation material of financial data and analysis to the STG functions and STG FSP management team
What You Bring
A University degree in business administration or other relevant subject area
Proven experience working in controlling, accounting or similar teams.
A structured, accurate way of working along with analytic skills
A strive for new ways of working and to simplify
A self-motivated personality who drives own initiatives as well as being a standout colleague
Very good skills in MS Excel
Skills in SAP, financial apps such as Clique, Tableau, SAC and other IT systems is beneficial
About the Team
STG in Finspång has around 125 employees and works close together across the functions. You will join a small Finance team where we are 6 people employees that together covers financial support to all colleagues, from selling to execution of projects to the controlling function.
Our Transformation of Industry division is decarbonizing the industrial sector. Increasing electrification and efficiency are key and demand for green H2 and derivative fuels will rise. We enable decarbonization of the industrial sector and the transition to sustainable processes, building on a strong industrial customer base, a global network, diverse technologies, and integrated execution capabilities.
Check this video to learn more about our Transformation of Industry business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/industrial-applications.html
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Erbjudande
Det här är ett konsultuppdrag där du kommer att vara anställd av Jefferson Wells men arbeta hos kunden. Som konsult på Jefferson Wells erbjuds du möjligheten att utveckla dina kunskaper i uppdrag hos några av Sveriges största företag inom flera olika branscher. På Jefferson Wells är vi stolta över våra konsulter och tillsammans hittar vi rätt utmaningar för dig. Vi arbetar tillsammans med din karriärplan, så att både du och din konsultchef har förståelse för just dina mål och vilka kompetenser som du vill utveckla.
Vid frågor är du välkommen att kontakta ansvarig konsultchef Bodil Lindkvist via e-post: Bodil.Lindkvist@jeffersonwells.se
Vi arbetar med löpande urval och kommer att tillsätta tjänsten så fort vi hittat rätt kandidat, ansök därför så snart som möjligt.
Vi ser fram emot att höra från dig Ersättning
