Business Controller till Gripen Brazil
2023-04-19
Your role
We are looking for a business minded Project controller for Gripen Brazil. You will be given an opportunity to play an important role in the work with our Brazilian contracts. You will work closely with Contract Responsible and other team members to understand how changed planning, risks and opportunities, commercial and technical issues affects the financial development. You will be highly involved in delivering on the financial key targets in the contract and together with the team contribute to the business unit Designs goals and achievements.
As a controller within Aeronautics and Business Unit Gripen Design you will be given the opportunity to play an important role in the work with our contracts. You will monitor and control financial parts of the contract such as follow-up and analyze, prepare budgets and forecasts, initiate actions to improve financial performance to reach targets. This also includes creating an understanding and acceptance of the financial control and the purpose of these.
You will be a member of the Finance Team in the Business Unit Gripen Design and report to responsible managers and responsible of contracts within the Business Unit. You will also be a member of Aeronautics Finance department and report to the BU Controller Gripen Design.
In the role as Controller you will work closely with Contract Responsible and other team members to understand how changed planning, risks and opportunities, commercial and technical issues affect the financial development.
Furthermore, you should be well acquainted with customer agreements, contracts and orders and participate in the preparation of scope changes, renegotiations of the contract and new tenders as well as reports and other documents. An important part of the tasks will be to be the point of contact towards the customer for invoicing.
You will work in close corporation with other controllers in the Brazilian Contracts and in the Finance function. This means to actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
Your profile
We are looking for a Controller with high communication skills who enjoys cooperating with people from different parts of the organization. To be successful in this position it is important to be proactive, independent and to have an analytic and pedagogical ability to understand and explain economic causation. Together with the team you ensure timely reporting with high quality.
You have a relevant academic degree or post graduate qualification and several years of relevant experience, preferably as a controller.
We work in an international environment, to be successful in this position you must be able to communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
Location will be Linköping occasional business travels to Brazil.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Business Unit Gripen Design task is to ensure development, production, testing, delivery and operation of the complete Gripen E weapon system to Sweden, Gripen E and F to Brazil, as well as to new customers (future export customers). The assignment includes responsibility for delivering in accordance with current contracts, as well as coordination both within Saab, with subcontractors and partners, as well as with customers.
Fulfillment of this position might be concluded during the recruitment period so we look forward to see your application as soon as possible.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities.
