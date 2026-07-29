Business Controller, Tender & Projects
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla controllerjobb i Karlskrona
2026-07-29
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Finance business partner supporting commercial and project decisions
Join NKT as a Business Controller in Grid Solutions business line and work close to sales and project teams to support commercial and project decisions across tenders and project execution. In this role, finance is an active discussion partner, contributing financial insights, scenarios, and transparency to support profitability and informed decisions. You will work in an international environment within the energy sector, supporting projects that contribute to the green transition. Do you want a role where finance is part of the dialogue, not just the numbers?
Secure financial transparency across tenders and project execution
As Business Controller, you work closely with sales managers, project managers and other stakeholders, supporting both bidding and project phases with financial perspectives. You combine financial data with business understanding to highlight risks, opportunities and alternatives. The role combines financial analysis and ownership of reporting with focus on dialogue, collaboration and supporting decisions in an international project environment. The position is based in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Your responsibility will be to:
Act as finance business partner to sales and project teams during tenders and project execution
Support project forecasting based on business needs and structured data analysis
Follow up on project performance, costs, margins and financial risks
Ensure accurate financial data and reporting in ERP systems
Contribute to continuous improvement of financial processes and ways of working
You will be part of a finance team working close to commercial and project organizations across the company. The role is based in Sweden, with collaboration across international locations and limited travel depending on project needs.
Structured and collaborative finance professional
You are curious about business performance and enjoy working close to the business, engaging in dialogue with different stakeholders. You are comfortable asking questions, challenging assumptions constructively and translating financial perspectives into practical input. You are structured and organized and are used to work independently while staying aligned with shared financial objectives. You take ownership of tasks, communicate clearly, and contribute to a collaborative and respectful team environment.
You also have:
A university degree in economics, finance or a related field
At least 3 years of experience in controlling in an international company
Experience working with SAP or another major ERP system
Advanced skills in MS Excel and MS Office
Fluent English, written and spoken
Contributing to a more sustainable energy future
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have a clear goal of establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
This role offers close collaboration with sales and project teams, exposure to international projects, and the opportunity to develop both financial and commercial understanding. You become part of a finance community where dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility are central.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
Contact and application
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10 August 2026. Be aware that an extract from the criminal record, alcohol and drug tests, along with personality and capacity tests, might be part of our recruitment process.
Due to the holiday season, we kindly ask for your understanding that our response times may be slightly longer than usual.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer – Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380Unionen – Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna – Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
#LI-AC2 #LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8569-44344860". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Jobbnummer
10015116