Business Controller T-7
Saab AB / Controllerjobb / Linköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Linköping
2024-10-28
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are now looking for a lead business controller for taking the steering and control of T-7 product portfolio to next level. T-7 is one of Saabs major products within our Business unit Aerospace Systems and is in a phase of massive ramp-up and growth.
The role includes proactive business controlling of the T-7 portfolio including large contracts. The responsibility also includes consolidation of Order Intake, Sales, EBIT, Cash flow and Net Operating Working Capital, including our operations in Sweden as well as in our US manufacturing company.
You will interact seamless with our Site Controller for the T-7 manufacturing site in West Lafayette, Indiana US, with our contract management team in Sweden and with controller colleagues. You will also be acting with high personal involvement in our Sweden/US collaboration arena, and will manage the controlling and financial management of:
* The total income statement and balance sheet for the T-7 product segment, in terms of business plans, budgets, forecasts and actuals.
* The total product business case
* KPI's for steering and control of the operations and contract performance
* Large R&D contracts as well as production contracts
* Financial setup for steering and control incl. consolidation of multiple organizational entities
* Handling of currency exposure
* Involvement in Winning Business phase for new potential contracts
You will work within the Contract management team of T-7 but you report formally to Head of Business Unit Controlling, BU Aerospace Systems, and interacts with other controllers and specialist functions within the Finance community. Business travels might occur.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, it's crucial that you have a strong collaborative and communication skills. You have a talent for engaging diverse stakeholders and explaining complex financial matters in a straightforward way. As a Business Controller, a systematic yet visionary approach helps you work toward set targets, with the flexibility to adapt when needed. You hold a holistic perspective with an understanding of the importance of keeping track of details.
We believe you have:
* Strong skills within controlling and financial management, combined with a high business acumen
* Experience from an international and/or manufacturing business environment
* Experience and knowledge of one or more financial systems such as Agresso, Hyperion HFM, Mercur, IFS and Antura.
* Great communications skills in English and Swedish, both written and verbally
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will be part of the Finance team for Business Unit Aerospace systems, a team of seven controllers. We can offer a positive work culture based on dialogue, transparency, daily improvements based on an overall good team cooperation spirit. We formally report to Business Area Aeronautics Finance but are fully integrated in the daily business and operations in the Business Unit.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_29888". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8979925