Business Controller Strategic Finance Partner in High-Tech Sector
Soros Consulting AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-02
Soros Consulting is currently seeking a highly skilled Business Controller to join an exciting assignment within the high-tech and defense sector. In this role, you will act as a strategic financial partner and co-pilot to program managers, supporting the success of several critical programs. You'll be part of a forward-thinking Finance team and contribute to both operational performance and long-term business value.
Key Responsibilities:
Serve as a financial advisor to program managers, contributing insights and recommendations
Monitor financial performance of programs and projects, including analysis, budgeting, and forecasting
Drive improvements by highlighting financial issues and proposing actionable solutions
Conduct variance analysis and proactively support efforts to improve margins and cost efficiency
Lead financial planning cycles including forecasts, budgets, and business plans
Collaborate with peers across the Finance function to improve processes, systems, and financial governance
Your Profile:
Solid experience in business control and financial planning within a complex or project-based environment
Strong business acumen with the ability to see both strategic and operational perspectives
Analytical mindset and a proactive, problem-solving approach
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
A team player who values collaboration and transparency
Relevant academic degree in Finance, Accounting or similar
Additional Information:
Due to the nature of the assignment, Swedish citizenship and the ability to pass a security clearance in accordance with national security regulations is required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soros Consulting AB
(org.nr 559130-2780) Jobbnummer
9317636