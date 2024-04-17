Business Controller needed in Gothenburg
Do you have at least 8 years of experience in the role and are you ready for the next challenge? Are you driven by constantly improving routines and working methods? Here you are given a chance to become a key player in the financial work of a global company! Read on if you think you're up to the challenge!
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for a Business Controller for one of our customers. A company active in the automotive industry. The group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery and marine and industrial engines. The team for Business Control in Gothenburg is a committed team with the mission to provide expertise, advice, and best practices to colleagues and stakeholders. You will report to the head of Business Control and be located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Your main focus will be to drive and coordinate the monthly reconciliation, consolidating, analyzing, and challenging the results as well as preparing, presenting, and communicating the results to management and head office. As part of the team, you will also take responsibility, like everyone on the team, for our continuous improvement journey to achieve the company's goals.
Your main focus will be to:
Run, coordinate, consolidate, and analyze the monthly reconciliation
Challenge and communicate the monthly result
Support decision-making by providing relevant and thorough financial analysis and insights
Implement financial guidelines and routines within the control area
Participate in or run various projects
Develop, harmonize, implement, improve, and evaluate the working methods of the Business Control function
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you need a business-driven attitude, with high analytical skills and a lot of energy. In addition, a structured way of working is important, where focus on details is combined with the ability to independently manage and complete tasks. You enjoy collaboration and networking, are well structured and have an analytical approach and a business-oriented attitude in your daily work. In conclusion, we would like to see that you have a passion for continuous improvement and have good communication and networking skills, but above all you are a true team player and you contribute with good team spirit.
Does this sound like a fun and educational challenge? A warm welcome with your application in english!
Qualifications:
At least 8 years of work experience as a Business Controller or at least 8 years of experience in areas related to Business Controlling
Bachelor's degree/MBA or equivalent combination of education and experience
Proficiency in MS Office and financial systems
Good accounting knowledge
Strong analytical skills
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 31/3-2025. Start 13/5-2024.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34554 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
