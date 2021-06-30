Business Controller Nederman Nordic - Mpya Finance AB - Administratörsjobb i Helsingborg
Business Controller Nederman Nordic
Mpya Finance AB / Administratörsjobb / Helsingborg
2021-06-30
The Nederman Group is a world-leading supplier and developer of products and solutions within the environmental technology sector. We filter, clean and recycle in demanding industrial environments. Clean air is a cornerstone for sustainable production and Nederman's products and solutions improve production efficiency, reduce environmental impact and protect employees from harmful dust, smoke and fumes. The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has 1800 employees and is present in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com
Create an eco-efficient future with us!
An opportunity has arisen to join a fast-growing company in the environmental technology sector. In your role as a Business Controller you will be responsible for all elements of controlling for Nederman Nordic and be an integral part of the Nederman Nordic's management team. The role is a highly operational one and would therefore be an ideal move for a person who is passionate about controlling and has a genuine business interest. For the right person, this position can lead to significant opportunities in both development and progression within the Nederman organisation. This role reports to the CFO Division Extraction & Filtration Technology with a dotted line to the MD of Nederman Nordic. The company operates in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, but you will be based at Nederman's headquarters in Helsingborg.
Main responsibilities and tasks:
Directly responsible for all elements of controlling for Nederman Nordic i.e. analysis of the effects on for example sales and costs
Directly responsible for all monthly, quarterly and yearly reporting including forecasts and budgets. The Business Controller Nederman Nordic is the main driver for the reporting process. However it is conducted in close cooperation with their Shared Service Center.
Continuously review all finance related processes, initiate and implement improvements together with Shared Service Center, always with a clear business focus.
Participate and Independently give feedback to Nederman Nordic's management team, and work closely with MD Nederman Nordic
Develop and analyse forecasts, KPI 's and to develop the business towards achieving established targets
Responsibility for both management and improvement of working capital, cash flow as well as the yearly pricing process
Who you are
The successful candidate has a university degree and several year's experience in a Business controlling role preferably from a sales environment. You are a highly analytical and structured person with excellent detail orientation and great Excel skills. A genuine business interest is a must and experience of communicating and cooperating with sales and service staff is meriting. You have a general understanding of accounting and you are fluent in spoken and written English and Swedish and/or Danish and/or Norweigan. Experience of working with a modern ERP system is highly relevant and experience in reporting is an advantage.
As a person you are skilled in establishing relationships, forming internal alliances and have the ability to drive structured change in an organisation. Your active approach leads to progress and initiatives, which you implement together with your colleagues, and your open personality allows for efficient and smooth communication within all levels of the organisation.
Application
This recruitment is managed in cooperation with Mpya Finance. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please contact Kristina Bennet at 0703-755075, kristina.bennet@mpya.se or Josefin Gorthe Skafar at 0722-111515, email josefin.gorthe.skafar@mpya.se. Please send your application before August 14 at www.mpya.se.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-14
Företag
Mpya Finance AB
Jobbnummer
5839833
